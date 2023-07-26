Crystal Palace have officially lost Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray and are now sweating over the future of Chelsea-linked winger Michael Olise.

However, Brazilian outlet O Globo reports that Palace may be about to bring in a new signing of their own in highly-rated young full-back Mateo Ponte.

What is the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Jefferson Lerma is the only new face through the Selhurst Park door this summer to date, while Zaha, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic and Jack Butland are among those to have departed.

Losing Zaha is undoubtedly a major blow, with the Ivory Coast international opting to put pen to paper with Galatasaray rather than prolong his stay in South London - where he has spent 13 seasons across two spells - by signing a new deal.

While the relatively unknown Ponte is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for wide forward Zaha, the 20-year-old is well thought of in South America and would help lift the mood of supporters.

It is claimed that Brazilian outfit Botafogo are close to signing Ponte from Uruguayan side Danubio for around £1.5m, but that could ultimately pave the way for a move to Palace.

That is due to the Eagles, as well as Ligue 1 side Lyon, being part-owned by John Textor, who also has a stake in Botafogo. Ponte is said to be open to using Botafogo as a temporary stepping stone in his quest to play in Europe.

Is Mateo Ponte a good player?

Ponte has made 22 league appearances for Danubio, but it was with his country at the recent U20 World Cup finals that he caught the eye of those outside of South America.

The youngster started five times, and helped his side keep four clean sheets in the process, as Uruguay beat Italy in the final to win the tournament for the first time.

Described by World Football Index writer Tom Robinson as "one of Uruguay's most consistent performers" at the tournament, right-back Ponte now appears ready to make the next step up.

Ponte has scored one goal in his seven Uruguayan Primera Division appearances this season.

While it is incredibly difficult to compare the two divisions, Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward - Palace's two most used full-backs in the Premier League last term - scored a combined one goal between them in 2022-23.

The Uruguayan talent has also assisted one goal, showing that he is happy to get forward when required. As per Transfermarkt, Ponte is also capable of playing on the right-hand side of midfield, providing Roy Hodgson with some welcome versatility should he indeed join.

In terms of other qualities, World Football Index points out that Ponte is a strong tackler and has an impressive long throw - something Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta will hope to take full advantage of.

Palace will surely sign bigger names between now and the end of the transfer window on September 1st, but bringing in Ponte will go a long way to showing that they have a long-term plan in a summer that has seen them lose one of their all-time best players.