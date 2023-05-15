Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is "very likely" to leave the club in the summer transfer window and Steve Parish wants to focus on securing Michael Olise, according to an update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

When is Zaha out of contract?

The 30-year-old has arguably been the Eagles' greatest player of the Premier League era, so often proving to be their attacking talisman down the years. His pace, trickery and unpredictability have all made him such an exciting player to watch, and he has now racked up 458 appearances for Palace, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists along the way.

Zaha's future has been a big talking point throughout this season, however, with the £130,000-a-week winger's current Palace deal expiring at the end of the current campaign. That means he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer, unless an extension is agreed in the next month or so.

It feels increasingly likely that the Ivorian could be angling for a fresh challenge, seeing this moment as his last chance to get a big move at the peak of his powers. A fresh update further suggests that that could be the case.

Will Zaha leave Palace in the summer?

According to Football Insider's O'Rourke, he has been told that it is "very likely" Zaha will depart Selhurst Park in the summer window. While talks have taken place over a new Palace deal, little progress appears to have been made and the player is 'keen to pursue a new challenge'.

Marseille, Arsenal and Chelsea are all credited with interest in the report, and the news means that the Eagles are putting their focus on extending Olise's stay at the club, in order to soften the blow.

In truth, it does feel as though Zaha feels he has come as far as he can at Palace, with his talent arguably deserving of a move elsewhere before he drifts past his prime. He has shown such loyalty to the Eagles, returning there after a failed spell at Manchester United, so it would be hard to begrudge him a move to a club like Marseille, who are expected to be in the Champions League next term.

Ideally, he will sign an extension and spend the rest of his career in south London, of course, but he has lofty ambitions and will surely want to test himself in a European competition, which is something Palace can't offer him currently. There is always a chance that Zaha could have a change of heart, but at this point, it feels unlikely.