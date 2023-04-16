Crystal Palace favourite Wilfried Zaha could join another Premier League club this summer, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Is Zaha leaving Crystal Palace?

The 30-year-old is arguably the Eagles' greatest player of the Premier League era, becoming such a talismanic figure over such a long period. He has now scored 89 goals and registered 76 assists in a total of 455 appearances for the club, so often being the man to inspire Palace to victories down the years.

Zaha is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of this season and there is no sign of him extending his stay in south London as things stand, with a number of contract offers rejected by the Ivorian. A summer exit looks on the cards instead, with a host of teams likely to be interested in snapping him up.

A move to Cristiano Ronaldo's current club Al-Nassr has been mooted, although it now appears as though the winger could remain in this country.

Could winger stay in the Premier League?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones failed to rule out of the idea of Zaha moving to another Premier League club ahead of next season:

"Most of the genuine options that I've heard are from Saudi Arabia, but then there are also opportunities for him, potentially, in France and in Italy. "Obviously, the opportunity for a big payday here at this stage of his career is something that he's going to consider, but Zaha is still a serious football player and somebody that wants to be competitive. "So I think that if the right Premier League move did open up, I do think he would consider it."

In an ideal world, Zaha will still have a late change of heart and commit his future to Palace, although in truth, it is hard to begrudge him a move elsewhere if he wants it, considering what great loyalty he has shown to the Eagles.

If the player hailed as "outstanding" by Ally McCoist does move on, the hope is that it is to a non-Premier League side, however, given how he could strengthen them and be a threat when coming up against Palace in a future fixture.

The idea of Zaha suddenly changing his mind and remaining at Selhurst Park certainly isn't out of the question, but at 30, he will know that this summer could be his last chance to get a big move elsewhere.