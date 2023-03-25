Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has criticised the development of Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise, claiming that the Frenchman is not living up to his potential with his current performance levels.

What's going on with Olise at Crystal Palace?

The winger has shown a lot of promise since joining from Reading last season, but is currently struggling to make an impact amid Palace's poor form. He has scored just two goals in 30 appearances this term.

Palace have suffered a major dip in form, which has seen them fail to win a league game in 2023, and they recently brought back Roy Hodgson to replace Patrick Vieira as manager.

Speaking on Football Daily's YouTube channel about each Premier League club's best under-21 player, Thomlinson praised Olise's ability as one of the best in his age group, but claimed he would like to see more from him.

He said: "In terms of talent, I actually think he's one of the best raw talents in this entire list. His skill set is so elite - a left-footed right-winger, who can play deeper, can get involved in midfield, unbelievable dribbler with the ball at his feet.

"I just don't feel like he's kicked on this season. I think that's partly due to Palace being quite out of form, but I would like to have seen more. Two goals in 23 appearances - obviously, one of them a screamer against Manchester United - but I don't know.

"I was really expecting Olise to go to the next level and just be basically unplayable this season, but some of his attacking output is just quite disappointing. And that's a shame.

"There are five assists in his game, but you look at these numbers here, maybe I'm being harsh, but things like progressive carries in the 60th percentile, I think he can do better than that.

"I believe he will. I think he will go to new heights, but this season, I think I wanted to see a little bit more."

Where is Olise struggling?

Olise's defensive output has overall been at a decent level, ranking highly amongst wingers for tackles and blocks as per FBref, suggesting that the problem is not a lack of effort or work rate.

However, he is currently having a minimal impact on the ball, as the £45k-per-week attacker ranks low for touches in the attacking penalty area, goals and pass completion. Although some elements of his dribbling have been impressive - ranking in the top 20% for successful take-ons - his lack of end product and low productivity on the ball has arguably contributed to Palace's lack of goals.

Olise still has time on his side given his age, but his performances this season have been underwhelming overall. And given the evident hype around his talent, perhaps it is fair for the likes of Thomlinson to demand more from the Frenchman.