Crystal Palace and Steve Parish are willing to pay £20 million to sign a “rapid” star for Oliver Glasner this month, according to a reliable reporter.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Palace stretched their unbeaten run to three games over the weekend as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. While the Eagles are now five points clear of the relegation zone, Glasner could be keen to add more quality to his side this month in the hope it can help them avoid a relegation fight towards the end of the season.

Glasner has already confirmed that he wants to sign two players this month. He said: “It’s clear, and we have a commitment, that we want to sign two players — two different positions. The profiles are clear. Players are fixed. Now we just have to get the deals done. We have a clear commitment that we will sign two new players.”

One player that Palace are looking to sign is El Hadji Malick Diouf, as the South Londoners have already had a bid worth €15 million rejected this month. The Eagles are keen to land a new left wingback as they want to provide cover and competition to Tyrick Mitchell, and Malick Diouf would do just that. As well as looking to sign Malick Diouf, Palace are also in talks to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer this summer, as his contract at Fenerbahce comes to an end.

Crystal Palace ready to pay £20m to sign "rapid" player this month

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is another player that Palace want, and after already seeing a bid rejected for the player, reliable reporter Alan Nixon, relayed by FLW, has now reported that Crystal Palace are willing to pay up to £20 million to sign Doak this month.

Doak, who James McFadden has labelled “rapid” in the past, is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough after joining at the end of the summer transfer window. It has been an impressive spell so far, as he’s contributed goals and assists to help Michael Carrick’s side into play-off contention.

His performances for Boro have caught the eye of the Eagles, as it was reported earlier this month that the Palace had made a £15 million offer to sign the Scotland international. However, it was an offer that was turned down by Liverpool, as they are holding out for a figure of £25 million.

Ben Doak's Middlesbrough stats Apps 21 Starts 18 Minutes per game 72 Goals 2 xG 4.18 Big chances missed 5 Assists 6 xAG 4.40 Big chances created 6 Key passes 2.0

It was stated at the time that Palace had not given up on signing Doak, and now Nixon has reported that the Eagles are preparing a fresh offer in the region of £20 million. This offer remains below Liverpool’s valuation, as they are in no rush to sell the winger, as they have been left impressed by his performances while on loan at Middlesbrough. An offer near their valuation could change Liverpool’s minds, while Boro will be hoping they can retain the winger for the remainder of the campaign.