Crystal Palace are readying a move to sign a new attacker in January as they look to hand Oliver Glasner reinforcements to bolster their chances of staying in the Premier League, it has been claimed.

Palace claim point against Aston Villa

After a tragic start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, things are looking up at Selhurst Park in recent weeks.

The Eagles have now lost just one of their last five games in the Premier League, and though they remain in the relegation zone all eight of their points have come since their 1-0 win over Tottenham.

They claimed another vital point at Villa Park on Saturday, twice taking the lead only to be pegged back by Unai Emery's side and eventually forced to settle for a point in the midlands.

"I’m proud of the team and the performance of the style of football we played and with all the circumstances", Oliver Glasner explained after the game.

“We’re missing many attacking players, but we were playing forward, creating, and we scored two fantastic goals. After they scored their equaliser, we still played forward and had a big chance at the end with Jeffrey Schlupp. It makes me really proud of how we defended together and scored our goals."

Though it was not an ideal result, it continues the positive momentum building in south London, ahead of a run of fixtures that are seemingly unfavourable to Glasner's side before Christmas.

Crystal Palace's next five Premier League fixtures Newcastle United (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Manchester City (Home) Brighton (Away) Arsenal (Home)

They face Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park as well as a local derby with Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Palace remain on the hunt for new faces in January though, and now could revisit a potential deal they looked at in the summer.

Crystal Palace keen to move for £20m man

That comes according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon [Via We Are Palace], who revealed on his Patreon that Crystal Palace are once again ready to make a move for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki in January.

The skillful winger was seemingly set to leave the club in the summer, but no deal was forthcoming, and he has caught the eye this season despite modest goal returns for the French giants.

Crystal Palace were interested in the summer, and are now ready to return in January, with Lyon needing to sell in order to remain a Ligue 1 side after financial issues saw them provisionally relegated to Ligue 2.

They have an advantage in the deal too, with Palace co-owner John Textor also owning Lyon, which the Eagles will be hoping to use to their advantage in any potential deal.

It is added that Cherki is thought to be valued at around £20m, which could prove a potential bargain for the 21-year-old creator.

With Olise having left over the summer, Cherki could help fill the gap left by the Frenchman, with the two-footed winger comfortable playing across the frontline and perhaps providing some much needed creativity for the south Londoners.