Crystal Palace are readying a move to sign a 6ft 2 player who earns £104,000-a-year, according to a recent report.

The Eagles return to Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa, with Oliver Glasner knowing pressure is on him to turn results around quickly.

Crystal Palace transfer news

It has been a disappointing season for the Eagles so far, but January is an opportunity where they can strengthen their side as they look to improve in the second half of the campaign. Despite Glasner’s future not being secure, Palace are lining up potential transfer targets for when the window does open.

Two players that Palace have their eye on are both from Chelsea, as they are in pole position to sign Ben Chilwell in the New Year. The defender looks set to leave Stamford Bridge in January after not being used by Enzo Maresca and falling out of favour. Chilwell will want to get back to playing regular football, and Palace will hope the guarantee that they can offer is enough for him to move to Selhurst Park.

Palace have also made an approach to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea in January. The Ukraine international has yet to live up to his hype when he joined the club, and Steve Parish believes he could be a good addition for Palace, as he’s seen as a “game-changer” like Wilfred Zaha was. But the Eagles are not stopping there, as they have their eye on a tall defender who has been on their radar for some time.

Crystal Palace readying move to sign new £104k-a-year player for Glasner

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are ready to make a move and sign Rav van den Berg from Middlesbrough. The Dutchman has been at the Riverside Stadium since July 2023, when he joined from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Van den Berg, who is 6ft 2in, was a key player for Michael Carrick last season at Middlesbrough, as he played 34 times in the Championship, and that has continued in this campaign, as he’s started seven of the eight league games he has been available for.

Football Insider states that Palace have been making regular scouting checks on the defender in the last 18 months, and they are now ready to test Boro’s resolve, as van den Berg has made himself one of the hottest prospects in the Championship.

Rav van den Berg's Middlesbrough stats Apps 47 Goals 1 Assists 0

Van den Berg, who earns £104,000 a year at the Riverside Stadium, is under contract until the summer of 2027, and Palace are now appear ready to test their resolve. Glasner is keen to strengthen his defence when January arrives, and Palace feels that van den Berg could be the man to do that, but it is unclear how much it could cost the South London side to get a deal done.