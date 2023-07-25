Crystal Palace could do with signing another centre-back this summer as questions continue to surround the futures of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Siamo la Roma reports that Roger Ibanez is being eyed up by Roy Hodgson's side, but they will have to match Roma's high valuation of €35m (£30m) for the two-cap Brazil international.

Who are Crystal Palace trying to buy?

The Eagles have so far brought in only Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer following the midfielder's exit from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth last month.

Wilfried Zaha's future is dominating the headlines at Selhurst Park, with the winger still weighing up whether to sign a new deal, while central-defensive duo Guehi and Andersen have both been linked with moves away.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Andersen, while Guehi has been touted as a target for Newcastle and Liverpool.

However, Palace are reluctant to sell Guehi and will only do so if a club offers £60m, as per Football Insider.

Should the Eagles fend off all suitors and keep hold of the Englishman, they could potentially partner him with fellow highly-rated defender Ibanez this coming campaign.

Who is Roger Ibanez?

Ibanez has made 30 or more appearances for Roma in each of the past three Serie A campaigns and was described as "untouchable" by head coach Jose Mourinho last season.

The 24-year-old is a defender who also knows how to find the net, highlighted by his three goals last season. Indeed, as per The Analyst, Ibanez ranks in the top 12% of all defenders for goals scored across Europe's top five leagues last season, and in the top 9% for shots taken.

Keeping out the opposition is the number one priority of any centre-back, of course, and Ibanez is more than capable in that side of the game, ranked as he is in the top 5% of defenders for possession won.

Ibanez is also strong in the air, which is an area Guehi perhaps lacks. The latter is in the bottom 45% of defenders for aerial duels won last season, whereas Ibanez is in the top 36%.

Former Fluminense ace Ibanez also ranks higher than Guehi in terms of defensive actions - tackles, fouls and blocks - as he is in the top 62%, compared to the bottom 19% for his possible future team-mate.

That is not to say Guehi is a bad player - his transfer valuation says as much - but more that Ibanez's strengths compensate for the former Chelsea academy player's perceived weaknesses.

The opposite is also true, in fact, as Guehi is more comfortable on the ball - he ranks in the top 23% of defenders for touches of the ball per game, whereas Ibanez is in the top 31%.

It means that Palace would have two capable centre-backs; one who specialises in the aerial side of things, and another who can help begin attacks from deep.

For all the talk of Palace potentially losing Guehi this summer, they could in fact begin the 2023-24 campaign stronger in that department in what would be a huge boost for Hodgson.