Crystal Palace have re-appointed Roy Hodgson to replace Patrick Vieira after going 12 games without a win and Steve Parish will be hoping the unpopular decision will pay off at the end of the season.

The Eagles are 12th in the Premier League table but are 11 points adrift from 11th place Aston Villa and just three points clear of the relegation zone with ten games remaining.

This season so far has seen one of the widest relegation scraps ever with every team from Crystal Palace to Southampton at the rock bottom of the table only four points apart and although it will be an entertaining watch for neutrals it will be an extreme concern for every team tangled up in the tight fight for survival.

The international break provides an opportunity for the managers and squads to work on their plan of action going into the business end of the season and Palace supporters will be hoping that Hodgson can bring his relegation-fighting expertise to keep the club safe from a drop into the Championship.

Crystal Palace have failed to pick up a single victory this year and some subtle tweaks to team selections could be just what the side needs to refresh and revive what little remains of their campaign.

One player that Hodgson could unleash when the South Londoners return to action next month is Eberechi Eze as the midfielder has not made a 90-minute appearance since November last year.

Should Eberechi Eze start for Crystal Palace?

There is no doubt that Vieira recruited some great young prospects and last season it seemed to connect well, especially with the loan signing of Conor Gallagher. However, over the current campaign the club seems to have lost their ability to control games and score goals.

Palace have the joint-worst goal tally in the entire Premier League alongside Everton, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, so there clearly needs to be changes made to the attacking threat over the fixtures ahead.

The last time the Eagles won a game was against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve and Eze scored the second to comfortably secure a 2-0 victory. Since then, he has become a fading feature in more recent weeks by starting on the bench with just eight minutes tallied up against Arsenal during Vieira's last game in charge.

Over 28 Premier League appearances, the £30k-per-week ace - hailed Palace's "star man" by Jamie Redknapp - has scored four goals, registered three assists and created five big chances this term.

Furthermore, he has averaged 1.5 shots on goal, 1.4 key passes, one tackle and 1.5 successful dribbles per game, proving that he is a huge attacking presence on the pitch.

Not only that, Eze ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons over the last 12 months, further displaying that he is one of the most talented players in his position across the top-flight.

With that being said, Hodgson could finally get Selhurst Park rocking again by giving Eze a starting role, as putting his faith in the attacking midfielder could pay off significantly in their pursuit of Premier League survival at the end of the season. He is a game-changer and that's exactly what Palace need now.