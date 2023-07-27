Crystal Palace have “looked at” FC Augsburg star Ruben Vargas as they weigh up a loan move to bring him to the Premier League, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Who is Ruben Vargas?

Having first arrived at the WWK Arena from FC Luzern back in 2019, Vargas is primarily a left-sided winger who has so far recorded a grand total of 119 appearances for Enrico Maaßen’s side to date, but after four years at the club, there’s a chance he could finally be on the move.

The Switzerland international was handed just 13 Bundesliga starts last season and was introduced as a substitute on ten occasions, via WhoScored, so he’s clearly not at the top of his manager’s pecking order, a factor which could see him be tempted to look elsewhere for a new adventure.

The Eagles will need to enter the market to find a suitable attacking replacement for Wilfried Zaha who has joined Galatasaray, Everton’s Demarai Gray being one of the names recently linked, though the 24-year-old is now a new candidate to enter the fold after attracting interest from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Ruben Vargas?

Taking to Twitter, McGrath revealed that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Vargas and are contemplating a temporary swoop, whilst also delivering an update on the club’s pursuit of Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville. He wrote:

“Crystal Palace have been assessing midfielders during the window. They've looked at Ruben Vargas at FC Augsburg as a possible loan. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is admired but would need to determine #LUFC plans for him next season.”

How good is Ruben Vargas?

Crystal Palace will know that Vargas wasn’t given a huge amount of time to prove what he was capable of last season but he more than showed what a “threat” he was, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, when handed the rare opportunity to play, and there’s no doubt that he’s got bags of potential and talent to offer to his next club.

The IFM client, who pockets £14k-per-week, racked up eight goal contributions (five assists and three goals) in 23 Bundesliga outings during the previous campaign, and he was also dangerous even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The World Cup participant ranked in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 and the 89th percentile for most attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, so it’s clear he loves to dribble past his marker and bring his creativity to the action in the final third.

Furthermore, the winger has operated in seven different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so is extremely versatile and that is likely to be another reason why the boss has shortlisted him as a target, albeit a temporary one.

The SE25 outfit have so far only secured the services of Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer this summer so they will need to bolster their ranks more by splashing the cash, though it’s simply a waiting game as to whether Vargas will be one of the players walking through the doors.