Crystal Palace could look to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window after a difficult Premier League campaign and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Crystal Palace's interest in Sacha Boey?

According to Turkish news outlet Fotomac, Crystal Palace are one of the clubs who are expected to make a bid for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey.

As per the report, the Eagles will need to compete with Arsenal and Wolfsburg, who are also interested in signing the player this summer, with a transfer fee expected to be around €15m (£13m).

Would Sacha Boey be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

There is no doubt that the right-back position at Selhurst Park is one of the most important roles to fill this summer, with both Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward reaching the latter stages of their career and currently out of contract in the summer.

As a result, the signing of Boey could be the perfect opportunity to bring in a young player who can make the role his own and become the much-needed heir to Clyne on the right flank.

Over 28 Super Lig appearances, the 22-year-old - who was branded an "intriguing prospect" by journalist Zach Lowy - has scored one goal, registered three assists and created seven big chances, proving his worth in attack.

The full-back is also immense from a defensive point of view, combining his forward-thinking attitude with a desire to keep his opposite number at bay.

Indeed, the "tireless" ace - as per Cetin Yem Yilmaz - has also made 1.6 interceptions, 2.7 tackles, 2.1 clearances and won 6.8 duels per game.

Not only that, but the talented Frenchman has been one of the highest-rated players in the squad with a SofaScore rating of 7.10, further displaying that he has been a consistent performer and could provide Palace with the reliability needed to form a formidable back four that can improve defensively next season.

When comparing Boey to his Crystal Palace positional peers, the Galatasaray star has outperformed both Ward and Clyne in aerial duels success rate with Boey coming out on top 63.27% of the time, Ward 25% and Clyne 60.44%.

Boey's ability to spray a ball forward is also a great deal better than those he could replace with the respective defender's long-range pass accuracy sitting at 37.5%, 29.03% and 28.33%. He's also made more ball recoveries (173 v 81 v 109) and more interceptions (45 v 19 v 24), as per Squawka Comparison Matrix.

With that being said, if Palace can beat their competitors to the signing of Boey, it would be a fantastic opportunity to sign a young talent who can excel and develop further with first-team football in the Premier League next season.