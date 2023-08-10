Crystal Palace have sent scouts to watch Bristol City forward Sam Bell live in action and a new report has indicated whether he’s likely to be on the move this summer having attracted interest from five potential suitors.

Who is Sam Bell?

Bell is primarily a left-winger who has graduated from the academy to become a regular feature of the first team at Ashton Gate having made a total of 42 senior appearances to date, but there’s a chance that he could be on the move before the end of the ongoing window having begun to make a real name for himself.

The Robins’ youth product still has another two years to run on his contract with Nigel Pearson’s side, but having continued his impressive form from last season into the new second-tier campaign by ranking as their top-performing player during last weekend’s opening game of the term, he’s caught the eye of Roy Hodgson in SE25.

The Eagles will be in the market to find a suitable replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who of course left the club to join Galatasaray last month, and despite not having any experience in the Premier League which is usually a factor that would come into consideration, the 21-year-old appears to have been identified as an ideal candidate.

Are Crystal Palace signing Sam Bell?

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers all had club chiefs “present” at Bristol’s 1-1 draw against Preston on Saturday to assess Bell's performance.

Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers are also “admirers” of the youngster and could hold an advantage over the other potential suitors with Champions League football on offer at Ibrox, and similarly the Seagulls have qualified for the Europa League.

However, whilst City are “aware of the widespread interest”, they are “likely to move” quickly to get their prized asset to sign a new deal in a bid to fend off any attention, which will include a significant pay rise.

How many goals has Sam Bell scored?

Since the start of his career, Bell has clocked up ten goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) in 42 senior appearances, including when he found the back of the net vs Preston last weekend, so should he put pen to paper, the attacker would be a hugely exciting signing for the long-term future of Crystal Palace.

The SMI Sports Management client - who represent some of the Championship's top stars - pockets £1.9k-per-week at the moment, and started the new season strongly aside from his goal having managed two shots and dribbles apiece in the recent fixture on home turf against the Lilywhites, so poses a real threat in the final third.

Bell, who has been dubbed an “excellent” player by journalist Josh Bunting, is also a versatile operator having previously been deployed in six various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline, two roles in the midfield and even at right-back, so he would be able to easily adapt to the manager’s needs should he ever want to switch up his team selection.