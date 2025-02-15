Looking to continue their push towards the top half, Crystal Palace have now been boosted by the availability of Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and one other star who could return against Everton.

Crystal Palace injury news

The Eagles have rediscovered their best form under Oliver Glasner and are pushing towards the top half. On a run of one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions, those at Selhurst Park will certainly be in a confident mood ahead of what once looked destined to be a relegation six-pointer between themselves and Everton.

A key part of that recent run has, of course, been the form of Jean-Philippe Mateta who has shaken off any early season struggles in front of goal to steal plenty of headlines in South London.

The arrival of Everton won't present Palace with a simple task this weekend, however. After all, the Toffees just quite literally battled their way to a last-gasp point against Liverpool in the final-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Recent injury news has certainly provided the Eagles with plenty of hope though.

As revealed by Glasner, Ismaila Sarr could now return from injury against Everton alongside Eze and Nketiah to hand Palace the ultimate triple boost. Missing his side's FA Cup victory over Doncaster, the winger will be keen to return and instantly add to the four goals that he already has to his name this season.

When asked for an injury update, Glasner told reporters: "Fortunately no new issues and all three [Eze, Nketiah, Sarr] are back and available for tomorrow."

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Palace couldn't have asked for much better news on the injury front, handing them every chance of continuing their excellent form.

"Direct" Sarr must rediscover early season form

Since getting his Crystal Palace career off to a solid start with four goals and one assist in his first 17 Premier League games, Sarr has struggled to steal the same headlines, with his last goal involvement coming through an assist against Leicester City midway through January.

With Palace's frontline all back together and Mateta firing on all cylinders, however, the former Watford man should have ample opportunity to improve his output and pay Glasner back for his praise a few months ago.

The Austrian told reporters when asked about Sarr in December: "Ismaila is more of a direct runner with a lot of pace. We knew if we get him into the right areas in the right moment he will get chances to score goals.

“I don’t think it was his best performance. He had fantastic performances in other games. He was always a very positive impact at the beginning of the season as a substitute, so he could have six or seven assists as well. Sometimes we missed the chances."

As Everton prepare to arrive, Sarr could yet receive the cha