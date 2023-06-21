In the past two seasons, Crystal Palace have built a solid foundation largely based upon the ever-present and reliable central defensive partnership of Joachim Anderson and Marc Guehi.

The Eagles kept nine clean sheets last year, as their solidity has been one of the principal reasons for the consolidation of their mid-table Premier League status.

However, the latter could be set for a departure after impressing since his £18m move to Selhurst Park, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool all circling around the Englishman.

The 22-year-old has built a formidable reputation as one of the league's most consistent assets, who since playing for Palace, has also made his England debut.

Guehi’s possible exit would open the door for a defender in South London and Perr Schurrs has been tipped to be his replacement.

What’s the latest on Perr Schurrs to Crystal Palace?

According to the Daily Mail, the Eagles have stepped up their interest in the Torino centre-back, who is also being keenly tracked by Napoli and Newcastle United.

Even if Guehi chooses to stay, Schuurs may still move to the Premier League to reinforce the club's backline.

Can Perr Schurrs replace Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace?

Across 30 Serie A outings this term, the Dutchman has been a commanding pillar of reliability and has averaged 3.2 clearances, 1.7 tackles and was only dribbled past 0.4 times per game, without committing any errors leading to shots or goals.

The former Ajax man has, therefore, performed tremendously within his club, managing the most tackles and clearances within the Torino squad, as per WhoScored.

Described as a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, the titan possesses all the attributes to replace Guehi, should he leave in the summer.

When comparing these two mercurial talents, the £29k-per-week titan has averaged more tackles per 90 (1.97 vs 1.41), clearances per 90 (3.95 vs 3.62) and aerials won per 90 (2.32 vs 1.46), to show that he has the physicality to fill Guehi’s shoes.

As well as this tenacity, Schuurs is also confident with the ball at his feet, ranking in the top 22% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion, whilst Guehi only ranks in the highest 53%.

It is difficult to find a weakness in his game, and he looks perfectly suited to English football.

Having played in 73 of the Eagles’ 76 Premier League games since he arrived, the Cobham graduate would undeniably be a monumental loss for the club, but Schuurs’ profile, attributes and relatively spritely age means he is more than capable of filling his void should Steve Parish make a move.