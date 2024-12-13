Crystal Palace scouts have found the club a new winger who fits exactly what they're looking for, according to a new report from Football Insider.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Though a couple of decent results on the bounce have lifted spirits at Selhurst Park, January reinforcements are a must if Crystal Palace are to avoid relegation come the end of the season. Ahead of the New Year, Oliver Glasner's side have already been linked with a number of players, including Millwall midfielder Romaine Esse and Manchester City's James McAtee, as they search for some extra attacking impetus after losing Michael Olise in the summer.

Perhaps most notably, they are, according to Graeme Bailey, eyeing a raid on Ligue 1 side Lyon for trio Rayan Cherki, Ernest Nuamah, and Sael Kumbedi.

Lyon are currently in a financial crisis and will be demoted to Ligue 2 at the end of the season if they do not improve their situation. To do that, the seven-time French champions are likely to have to sell several players after the New Year, and Palace want to take advantage by using their link with John Textor, who has a stake in both clubs, claims Bailey.

Cherki, specifically, has been one of Lyon's standout players this season, managing five goals and six assists in 16 games for the French side. In the past, he's been compared to Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard.

Palace want South American star

According to Football Insider, another player purportedly on Palace's radar ahead of January is Fluminense winger Jhon Arias. The publication claims that the Eagles' scouts are keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old, who hit 15 goals and notched eight assists in 53 games across all competitions last season.

Arias plays primarily on the right flank, but is also capable of playing on the left, as well as through the middle. Football Insider claims the Colombian, who has been capped 27 times by his country, "fits the bill" perfectly for Palace, with the club on the lookout for a "versatile forward who can operate wide".

Arias, who in Brazil is known as "Little Engine," helped Fluminense lift the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2023. Speaking about the winger earlier this year, Fluminense legend Gum said: "Arias has been performing exceptionally well for some time now; he is the escape valve, a standout player. He frequently steps up."

He added: "For quite a while now, he has been one of the most important players for Fluminense. Every player has their importance, but he brings something unique as he’s been scoring goals consistently and resolving matches."

Meanwhile, South American football expert Tim Vikcery has described him to talkSPORT, per Rangers News, as "Mr. Perpetual Motion".

“He's dynamic, he can work all over the field and he’s very, very versatile. For me, he’s probably been the best player in the Fluminense side," said Vickery.