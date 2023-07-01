The uncertainty at Crystal Palace would be a "strange situation" for Christian Pulisic "to go into", claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Crystal Palace transfer news - what's the latest on Christian Pulisic?

It hasn't been a particularly exciting transfer window for Palace fans yet, with the only signing made by the club being Jefferson Lerma on a free from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Worse still are the persistent rumours linking their talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Marseille all interested in the 30-year-old, whose £130,000-a-week contract runs out in July.

However, in some good news for the Palace faithful, the South London club have been linked with an audacious move for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Pulisic.

According to a report from L'Equipe, Eagle Football Holdings are keen to land the American star and, with significant shares in both Palace and Lyon, could use the London location to tempt the 24-year-old south of the river.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Christian Pulisic to Crystal Palace?

Jones was complimentary of Palace as a club but was quick to point out that their manager situation and the uncertainty surrounding who in the squad will still be there next season makes the South London club a "strange" side to sign for at the moment.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I mean, it's good in the sense that it's in London, they're typically a well run club, but at the moment, they haven't got a manager half the squad is set for new contracts or overhaul. Strange Situation for him to go into. I think you'd want a more settled background than that."

Would Christian Pulisic be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Whilst the tricky winger has certainly had some struggles during his time in West London, he is still a very talented footballer.

He has, in moments, been able to show Premier League fans some of the magic that got him the move from Borussia Dortmund in the first place.

According to WhoScored, across his 24 league appearances last season, he only managed to average a match rating of 6.27, which is his worst performance out of the four seasons he has spent in England.

However, in his first season, he averaged a seriously impressive rating of 7.18, followed by 6.74 the year after and 6.67 the year after that, showing that despite the issues he has had since joining the league, there is still a quality player in there.

Some of his best performances have come for his national side, with manager Gregg Berhalter hailing him as "an unbeliveable player" for his exploits with the USMNT.

If Palace can coax the best out of Pulisic, then they would have one heck of a player on their hands.