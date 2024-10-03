Crystal Palace are among the teams interested in signing a teenage talent valued at £8.4 million, according to a recent report.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for the Eagles, as they are without a win in their first six league games, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Everton last time out despite taking the lead. The start has seen Oliver Glasner come under fire, but he will be hoping he can turn it around and get to January, when he can improve the team once again.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The rocky start to the campaign has put pressure on Glasner and has made several Palace fans unhappy, and the transfer news that has appeared this week will not make them feel any better. Indeed, it has been claimed that Eberechi Eze is now “open” to the idea of leaving Selhurst Park.

The Palace talisman perhaps sees this as the ideal time for him to begin a new challenge at this point in his career. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Eze in the past, and it has been reported that the interest from the duo still remains.

While Eze weighs up his future, there is also more bad news concerning Palace, as it’s been reported this week that Manchester United are planning a “big bid” to sign Adam Wharton. The midfielder has been a breath of fresh air since joining the Premier League side, earning several plaudits, so much so that the Red Devils are planning to make a move in 2025 as they see him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Crystal Palace send scouts to see the £8.4m-rated gem in person

According to Fotboll Direkt, relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Bazoumana Toure from Hammarby IF. Scottish champions Celtic were first linked with the young forward, but they have now been joined by Palace as well as Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Benfica.

The 18-year-old joined Hammarby in March earlier this year, and in his short time at the club, he has already been very impressive. Despite not long breaking into senior football, the report states that Toure is now “growing like crazy” at the Swedish side, and that isn’t going unnoticed, as Dougie Freedman has sent Eagles officials to check him out.

Toure played 86 minutes last weekend in Hammarby’s game against AIK, and scouts were in place from Palace and Celtic, as well as four other clubs. The striker is under contract until the summer of 2028, and if he were to leave Hammarby, the report states that they would want 10 million euros, which is roughly £8.4 million and makes him the most valuable player in his division.

Bazoumana Toure's Hammarby stats Apps 18 Goals 6 Assists 3

Palace would obviously have to be patient with Toure were he to join them, as he’s still only 18 and has never played in the Premier League, but his ability to play across the front line as both a forward and a winger would provide plenty of depth and versatility in Glasner's attacking options.