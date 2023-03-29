Crystal Palace are monitoring Barcelona defender Sergino Dest ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Dest's future?

Roy Hodgson has Nathaniel Clyne (31) and Joel Ward (33) as his options at right-back, but with the pair both not getting any younger, alongside the fact that they are both out of contract in the summer, a younger and more athletic replacement is needed.

The United States international’s deal at Camp Nou still has two years remaining, but the fact that he’s currently out on a season-long loan at AC Milan, who have the option to buy him, shows that he’s significantly out of favour under Xavi. The Catalans full-back has also had his fair share of spells on the sidelines having sustained five injuries this season alone, but considering his long-term potential, he isn’t short of suitors heading into the upcoming transfer window.

According to 90min, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves are all “keeping tabs” on Dest, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Valencia, Sevilla, Lyon and Union Berlin.

AC Milan aren’t expected to trigger the option to make his stay permanent so Barcelona are therefore “looking to sell” the 22-year-old and get him off their books ahead of the new term. The Blaugrana have “high expectations” when it comes to receiving a fee sizeable enough to let him go as they look to “recoup” the €21m (£18m) they paid for him, but it’s worth noting that he has a staggering €400m (£351m) buyout clause.

Should Palace splash the cash on Dest?

Dest has been hailed a “special talent” by Journalist Ives Galarcep and Crystal Palace should definitely empty their pockets to secure his services ahead of their rivals later in the summer.

The Almere native is an attack-minded full-back who loves to get down the flank and contribute to his side’s efforts in the final third, which is highlighted in the 20 assists and 11 goals he’s scored throughout his career so far, as per Transfermarkt. Barcelona’s star would also bring excellent versatility to Selhurst Park with his ability to operate in all three positions up and down both the left and right sides (full-back, higher up in the midfield and on the wing).

Finally, Dest shares the same agent as both Joachim Andersen and Odsonne Edouard, so this could potentially give the Eagles an advantage when trying to get a deal over the line in the months ahead.