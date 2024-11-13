Crystal Palace are extremely interested in a “giant” new defensive target who could cost them just £4 million, according to a new report.

The South London side saw their three-game unbeaten run in all competitions end over the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 by Fulham. It is a result that leaves the Eagles in the bottom three and question marks over the future of Oliver Glasner once again.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Given where Palace are in the Premier League standings, it may be no surprise to see that the hierarchy is looking at their options ahead of the January transfer window. The Eagles are probably lacking at both ends of the pitch, as they have struggled to score goals but have also not been able to keep them out at the other end.

One player Palace have their eye on is Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, seen as someone who could go to the very top given that several Premier League teams are keen on securing his signature. But his arrival could be costly for Palace, as the Black Cats are said to be looking for at least £20 million to allow him to leave.

As they look to Rigg to maybe help them going forward, Palace are also turning their attention to Benfica’s Tomas Araujo. The centre-back, who has become a key player for the Portuguese side, has a release clause of £83 million, but it is believed that they would be able to negotiate a lower price. However, they face competition as Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the defender. And Araujo is not the only defender that Palace have on their radar.

Crystal Palace eyeing up and coming Elfsborg star

According to Fotbolldirekt relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are showing “great interest” in IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe. The 23-year-old has been on the books of the Swedish side since February this year, and he made an instant impact on his arrival, as he scored three goals in 22 Allsvenskan appearances.

Yegbe, who stands at 6 foot 5 and is described as being a “giant” in defence, has played in Ghana, Finland and now Sweden, meaning his arrival would be a slight risk for Palace, as he’s never played in a truly elite league. However, the centre-back does have experience with some high level European football, as Elfsborg are currently clinging onto the last play-off spot in the Europa League group stage.

The report states Yegbe’s performances have put him on the radar of Palace, but he is also liked by Fulham and Sheffield United, while there are also clubs from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium interested in his signature.

Terry Yegbe's IF Elfsborg stats Apps 35 Goals 3 Assists 1

Yegbe is in no rush to decide his future and is willing to wait until the summer transfer window, but there could be a move on the cards in January, given the strong interest in his services. The Swedish side is looking to receive a club-record fee for Yegbe - around €5 million, roughly £4 million. At this stage, it is unclear if Palace are willing to meet those demands to sign the defender.