Crystal Palace are monitoring Sochaux midfielder Skelly Alvero ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Skelly Alvero?

The Eagles have a history of identifying and signing younger players who can slot into the first-team, for example the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, and it sounds as if the 20-year-old could be the next to follow in their footsteps and put pen to paper at Selhurst Park.

Sochaux have produced some fantastic talents over the years, including Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Marcus Thuram of Borussia Mönchengladbach, so if they are anything to go by, Roy Hodgson could be getting himself a star in the making.

The Frenchman is an academy graduate at Sochaux having worked his way up through the ranks as a teenager to now becoming a regular feature with the senior squad having made 26 appearances so far during his debut season in Ligue 2.

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Palace, alongside Borussia Monchengladbach, are already keeping tabs on Alvero and have been made aware of the fee they will have to cough up should they want to secure his services in the summer. He wrote:

“Understand Crystal Palace and Borussia Moenchengladbach are tracking 2002 born Sochaux midfielder Skelly Alvero. Price tag will be around €3/4m [£2-3m], interest is growing as he could leave in the summer transfer window.”

Would Alvero be a good signing for Palace?

Alvero is naturally a central midfielder but can also operate in defensive midfield just in front of the backline so this versatility makes him an attractive prospect and therefore ideal acquisition for Crystal Palace.

The Stains native has recorded five assists and three goals throughout his career so far, as per Transfermarkt, highlighting his desire to get forward and contribute to his team’s efforts in the final third, and he would also be able to add a different dimension to the centre in SE25. Alvero stands at a staggering 6 foot 7 with this extraordinary height being a feature that the boss currently doesn’t have at his disposal so he would pose a strong physical and aerial presence in one-on-one battles with his opponents.

The Eagles will know that in order to attract any kind of transfer targets they will have to maintain their top-flight status which is more than achievable given the majority of their remaining fixtures are against other relegation-battling sides, so should they successfully do this, Alvero could well be tempted to join.