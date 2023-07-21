Highlights Crystal Palace are currently focused on potential player departures rather than new signings, particularly regarding Wilfried Zaha's future.

The club is considering David Soria as a potential replacement for goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Soria has had a successful career at Getafe and has performed well, with impressive clean sheet numbers.

So far, it has been a slow window for Crystal Palace that has been consumed by rumoured outgoings rather than any exciting incomings.

The club is still in limbo regarding Wilfried Zaha’s future. The Ivorian is officially a free agent upon the expiration of his contract last month, but he is yet to sign for a new club. He has been offered a new £200k-per-week deal and there is growing hope within the club that the attacker will accept.

However, Zaha has attracted interest from Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian raid of Liverpool’s midfield, which sees Jordan Henderson and Fabinho on the verge of departure, has also had direct implications on Palace, as the Merseyside outfit have expressed a keenness to sign Cheick Doucoure. Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a sensational comeback for Marc Guehi after the confirmation of Wesley Fofana’s long-term injury.

Nevertheless, the south Londoners must juggle their priorities and avoid the same, unwanted fate as Leicester City by adding insufficient quality to the squad.

Last year, the Foxes lost club servant and captain Kasper Schmeichel, and their failure to replace him was arguably one of the catalysts for their surprise relegation.

Therefore, the Eagles have targeted David Soria as a possible new arrival, who could replace Vicente Guaita in goal.

What’s the latest on David Soria to Crystal Palace?

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), Palace have registered an interest in the Getafe goalkeeper as a possible replacement for Guaita, who is being eyed up by the La Liga outfit themselves should Soria move on.

Although it appears that a simple swap deal could be organised, the Eagles are being rivalled by Nottingham Forest for Soria’s signature as Steve Cooper’s side seeks a new No 1 after losing Keylor Navas and Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, Guaita is in the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park after signing a new contract in January, so could be available on the cheap.

Would David Soria be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

The 30-year-old has a weird and wonderful career path that could eventually culminate in a Premier League switch. The Spaniard finished his youth career with Real Madrid, and following his release, he had unsuccessful stints at Leicester, Birmingham City, and Stoke City before returning to his homeland.

Soria was then second-choice at Sevilla before sealing a move to Getafe in 2018, where he has become one of the club’s most reliable and important performers. He has made 185 appearances in all competitions, keeping 68 clean sheets.

Last season in La Liga, he really excelled as he started every game and racked up 13 clean sheets, which was the third-highest figure in the division.

The £25k-per-week ace is arguably a far more reliable option than Guaita, as he outranks him in various metrics including goals against (1.18 vs 1.26), save percentage (75.3% vs 72.4%) and clean sheet percentage per 90 (50.0% vs 22.2%), as well as percentage of passes launched (75.1% vs 34.5%).

It therefore seems a logical option for Steve Parish to replace the 36-year-old with a more solid and technically astute option in Soria.