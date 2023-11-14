A Crystal Palace star has suggested that he is "aspiring to join one of the biggest European clubs", dropping a hint over his future at Selhurst Park.

Palace's slump in form

Roy Hodgson's side succumbed to their third Premier League defeat in five games on Saturday with a 3-2 loss at home to Sean Dyche's Everton, which would've been difficult to take as an opportunity was certainly there to go into the international break on a high. Goals from Vitali Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye cancelled out Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard's strikes to cement what was a disappointing afternoon in south London for Palace.

Hodgson, speaking after his team lost courtesy of Gueye's dramatic late winner, was left "frustrated" by the last gasp manner of Palace's defeat.

“It was [frustrating], because we conceded so early in the first-half and then did well, I thought, and worked very hard to get that equaliser," said Hodgson on Everton.

“At half-time, we were fairly confident that we could go out and continue in the way that we'd been playing, which had got us the equaliser and given us some ascendancy in large parts of the game, only to concede yet again after a couple of minutes.

“And then I thought it was a really good effort, and we actually played well to get the 2-2 goal, which would have been a good result on the day, after being behind twice in the way we were. So to concede a third goal, of course, is very frustrating and saddening, really, because it leaves me feeling that we could and should have done better today, and at least held on to the point that we definitely had and deserved when we equalised.”

Edouard hints at future Palace exit

Palace, going by their start to the season, appear likely to be in and around the mid-table or even battling relegation if they're not careful.

It's no surprise some of their current squad, like striker Edouard, may aspire to bigger things in future.

Speaking to Paris-Saint Germain's official website on Sunday, Edouard suggested he's open to leaving Palace and wants to join a big European side - but insists he must build upon his excellent start to 2023/2024.

“I try to give the best version of myself every time I step onto a pitch," said the Frenchman, as translated by Sport Witness.

"Making the supporters at Selhurst Park proud is my goal. It is by achieving successful performances that I could aspire to join one of the biggest European clubs.

“I strive to become a striker that matters on the European scene. It is therefore important to have a great season with the Eagles.”

The former Celtic star managed just five goals across the 2022/2023 league campaign, but has already matched that tally this season.

Odsonne Edouard's style of play Indirect set piece threat Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle Commits fouls often

Edouard's form has seriously spiked, with the 25-year-old finally showcasing he's able to lead Hodgson's forward line. However, it appears he has his eyes on a future top move if his excellent run continues.