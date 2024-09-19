Crystal Palace's only two wins this season have both come in the EFL Cup, beating Norwich 4-0 and QPR 2-1. Their Premier League season, however, has gotten off to a slower start, losing two and drawing two of their opening four fixtures.

This leaves Oliver Glasner's side 16th in the Premier League after four games played, on two points, only one point from the relegation zone. However, it is very early days, and Glasner even pulled out a new formation in the second half against Leicester - their most recent Premier League game - deploying a 4-2-2-2 in the second half.

Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada played as the attacking midfielders, with the ability to drift wide, but also come narrow, with Adam Wharton and Will Hughes behind them in the double pivot, leaving Jean-Philippe Mateta upfront alongside the Eagles' new star, a certain Eddie Nketiah.

The striker has made an instant impression at Selhurst Park, moving on from pastures where he was perhaps underappreciated.

Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal

Nketiah came through the ranks at Arsenal, having been released by Chelsea in 2015. The young Englishman made 60 appearances across the various youth levels for the Gunners, scoring 46 goals, providing 11 assists, and totalling 4,349 minutes played.

The striker then spent some time on loan at Championship side, Leeds United, during the 2019/20 season, making 19 appearances for the club where he was rarely selected from the start. He was an impact sub, however, scoring five goals and supplying one assist across 667 minutes.

Nketiah went on to make 168 senior appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists in his 7,000 minutes played. However, having struggled to sustain a starting spot in the Arsenal XI, Alan Brazil claimed the striker was "not good enough" for the Gunners.

A move to Palace certainly made sense then.

Nketiah's move to Palace

The 25-year-old striker will be keen to prove people wrong, securing a £30m move to Crystal Palace this summer, with a £25m initial fee, plus £5m worth of performance-related add-ons.

Nketiah has already opened his account for the Eagles, scoring in Palace's 2-1 victory over QPR in the EFL Cup. The Englishman played 65 minutes, scoring one goal, having two shots on target, and making one key pass, in a successful evening for his side.

It would appear that Glasner moving into a 4-2-2-2 could be a stroke of genius with it allowing the boss to play with two strikers, something we haven't seen regularly in a long time in the Premier League.

Mateta and Nketiah boast very contrasting profiles, which could make for a very effective partnership upfront. Here's what the numbers tell us.

Nketiah vs Mateta comparison (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Nketiah Mateta Goals 0.38 0.66 Assists 0.19 0.17 xG 0.37 0.43 Progressive Carries 1.94 1.14 Progressive Passes 1.57 0.98 Total Shots 3.14 1.75 Goals/Shot 0.12 0.34 Shot-Creating Actions 2.24 2.56 Touches (Pen Area) 6.79 4.02 Aerials Won 1.79 1.97 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The 6 foot 3, bulky frame of Mateta, and the 5 foot 9, more slender frame of Nketiah, allow them to play off each other, doing different things for the team.

Mateta is more of a hold-up play striker, bringing others into play, winning his duels and aerial battles, before then attacking the box and having the decisive touch (0.66 goals per 90 last season).

Nketiah, on the other hand, can progress play via carrying and passing better than Mateta, take more touches in the penalty area due to his close control, and movement in the box, and offer more assists for the side, averaging 0.19 per 90, compared to the 0.17 of Mateta.

This duo could prove difficult to stop, with a brilliant blend of strength, movement, and finishing ability between them. Let's see if Glasner takes the punt, and uses the 4-2-2-2 system more often. Based on how Nketiah has fared in his first two games, he should do. The new signing has only played 155 minutes of football for them but is immediately undroppable.