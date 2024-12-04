Crystal Palace took a step away from the relegation zone, beating Ipswich 1-0 in a Premier League six-pointer on Tuesday evening.

Despite having slightly less of the ball (46% possession), Palace generated 1.64 xG, taking 13 shots and creating three big chances.

Oliver Glasner was in need of a big result, as his side have been languishing in and around the relegation zone, averaging 44.9% possession. the fifth lowest in the division, taking 14.3 shots per game (10th most), and conceding 12.4 shots per game (12th largest tally).

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal of the game, making it six goals in 17 appearances this campaign in all competitions.

The 27-year-old talisman is extremely important for the Eagles, not just for the goals he provides, but also for his all-round striker play, and that was on full display against Ipswich last night.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's performance in numbers

Being the spearhead of Oliver Glasner’s side, Mateta is tasked with holding up play to bring the number 10s into the game, as well as providing box threat and looking to apply the finishing touch.

Mateta did all of the above against Ipswich, scoring the winning goal, providing two key passes to bring others into play, and being a nuisance, winning two aerial duels, and three ground duels.

But it wasn't just the Palace centre forward who impressed for the Eagles last night, as a key man returned from injury, providing the creative spark they’ve been missing and helping them to victory.

Eberechi Eze's performance in numbers

The 26-year-old brought the creativity back to his Palace side, providing the assist for Mateta’s goal, and possibly even saving Glasner’s job in the process.

Eze had 65 touches in the game, completing 79% of his passes, four of which were deemed key passes. While one of those was the assist, he also played a delightful dinked ball into the path of Mateta just after the hour mark that created an opening for the visitors.

Eberechi Eze vs Ipswich Stat Eze Minutes 76 Touches 65 Accurate Passes 30/38 Assists 1 Key Passes 4 Long Balls 2/5 Crosses 2/8 Big Chances Created 2 Shots 3 Successful Dribbles 1/4 Ground Duels Won 3/11 Possession lost 22x Stats taken from Sofascore

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is the hub of creation for his side, especially since Michael Olise left the club in the summer, with many looking towards him to make something happen in a game.

Eze has made 14 appearances so far this season, scoring four times, and providing three assists in 1,149 minutes played.

Playing as the left inside forward in Glasner's system, it allows Eze to roam into central and wide areas to pick up the ball, help link play, but also arrive closer to the box in order to apply the decisive touch either with an assist or a shot of his own. On that evidence, he could well be just the remedy that Mateta needs to return to the form he showcased last term.

It's not just the Eagles striker who will be glad to see him back in the side, but an under-pressure Glasner will no doubt be delighted to see him back after missing three Premier League games in November.

Now the Eagles await the return of Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Matheus Franca, Rob Holding, and Chadi Riad to build up a fully fit squad, and hopefully continue making strides away from that dreaded relegation zone.