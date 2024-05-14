It's been a brilliant month or so for Crystal Palace fans, as new boss Oliver Glasner has led their side to wins over Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United while playing some scintillating football at the same time.

The Austrian has been a revelation in South London and completely turned around the club's fortunes, but he also has some talented players to thank.

The likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze, and, of course, Michael Olise have been essential to the Eagles' recent form.

However, another ace should be spoken about in the same way, and based on recent reports, he's now as valuable as Olise.

Adam Wharton's season thus far

The star in question is young Adam Wharton, who, following his £18m move from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the Winter transfer window, has been simply sensational at Selhurst Park.

Described as "the English Cambiasso" and "one of the most exciting English U19 talents around" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the now 20-year-old midfielder has firmly established himself in Glasner's best-starting lineup despite his age and short time at the club.

The Blackburn-born ace has already made 15 appearances for the South Londoners, in which he has provided three assists. While not mindblowing, this is impressive for a player starting primarily as a defensive and central midfielder, not to mention the fact that he is one of the youngest players in the first-team squad.

Youngest players in Palace's first-team squad Position Player DOB (Age) Role Appearances in 23/34 1 Matheus Franca April 1st, 2004 (20) AM 10 2 Joe Whitworth February 29th, 2004 (20) GK 0 3 Adam Wharton February 6th, 2004 (20) CM 15 4 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi October 5th, 2002 (21) RW 8 5 Naouirou Ahamada March 29, 2002 (22) CM 23 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The left-footed prodigy has clearly left an impression on his manager as well. In an interview earlier this month, the Austrian described his young midfielder as an "excellent football player" and someone destined to have a "fantastic career."

This rapid rise from Championship prospect to Premier League star has understandably impacted Wharton's valuation, although all this attention might not be what Palace wants.

Adam Wharton's valuation in 2024

According to a recent report from the Sun, German juggernauts Bayern Munich, after having missed out on the opportunity to sign Wharton in January, have been observing the youngster's imperious rise south of the river and, as a result, are preparing to come back in for a second time for around £60m.

That's a whopping £42m more than the Eagles paid earlier this year, or an increase of 233%, which would represent some seriously impressive business from Steve Parish and Co, although it's unlikely that they'll be willing to sell so soon, especially as the Englishman's development is showing no signs of slowing.

This new potential price tag means that the former Blackburn ace is now valued the same as the incredibly dynamic Olise, who has been constantly touted for a £60m move to Manchester United in recent months.

Arriving for just £8m from Reading Football Club in the summer of 2021, the incredible Frenchman has been a sensational player for Palace when fit.

Olise this season Appearances 18 Goals 10 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, despite making just 18 first-team appearances this season, the 22-year-old has scored ten goals and provided five assists, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every 1.2 games, which is a truly elite level of output for a winger in the Premier League.

Ultimately, Palace are beginning to look like a seriously promising proposition with their array of brilliant talent and the excellent Glasner in charge to guide them, and while Wharton might eventually move on at some point, at least the club can count on a hefty payday when he does.