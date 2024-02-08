Crystal Palace has been the home to many talented players with the club developing the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from their own academy.

In addition, they have even managed to poach talented prospects from other teams' academies, such as Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange.

However, as in the cases of Zaha and Wan-Bissaka, players often think that the grass is greener elsewhere and wish to take on a new challenge as The Eagles are more often than not battling relegation.

In three of their last five Premier League seasons, Crystal Palace have finished in 14th place, which, for most of England's top-flight players, isn't good enough. Hence, why they seem to lose their most talented prospects each season.

However, one anomaly to this theme is their current player, Marc Guehi. The centre-back was bought by the Eagles in the summer of 2021 for a fee worth around £18m. Upon joining the club, the then 21-year-old was put straight into their starting XI and has never looked back.

Marc Guehi's season in numbers

The 2023/24 season has been yet another season of growth and development for the 23-year-old as he has managed to appear 26 times for his club, even getting an assist in the Premier League.

Guehi has appeared 22 times in the league this term and has missed just one game as he was left absent from the squad during their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on the 16th September.

According to Sofascore, the defender has managed to contribute to four clean sheets in this year's edition of the Premier League which puts him ahead of players such as Casemiro, Ruben Dias and Kostas Tsimikas.

This outlines how important he has been to Roy Hodgson's side this season with this being further backed up by Sofascore who claim that, in England's top flight, Guehi has managed to make 1.2 tackles per game and recover 5.1 balls.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig has even branded the centre-back as a 'beast' following his performances against Manchester City in 2022.

Regarding his international appearances, although he hasn't yet appeared in a competitive fixture for England this term, the youngster has been in the squad on two occasions for friendlies against both Australia and Scotland.

Marc Guehi's market value in 2024

As with all players who perform to a high standard, there have been many rumours floating around about who Guehi could join at the end of the campaign.

One club who has been consistently linked with the England international is Tottenham. Spurs have had a stellar start to life under Ange Postecoglu as they currently sit in fifth in the Premier League.

The London-based club are one of only two teams to have triumphed over Liverpool in the Premier League this season, which showcases the talent their squad possesses.

However, although a move seems very tempting for a player of Guehi's quality, his value may become something of a stumbling block if a transfer is arranged.

Inceed according to transfer expert, Dean Jones, The Eagles could demand a fee in the region of £100m for the youngster whose deal doesn't expire until 2026.

A fee valued in this region would make Guehi's value higher than that of his fellow Crystal Palace teammate, Michael Olise.

Olise was a major talking point across the world of football in over the winter. Teams such as Manchester United and Arsenal were each vying for his transfer and are still reportedly looking into the acquisition of the youngster.

The winger is currently rated at around £60m as this is the reported sum of his release clause which was negotiated into the new deal he signed with The Eagles midway through 2023.

That means, if Crystal Palace manage to generate anywhere near the reported amount that they want for Guehi, the £18m they paid in 2021 will be seen as a 'jackpot' of an investment.