In recent years, Crystal Palace have developed an excellent transfer strategy that allows them to pick up bargains every window.

However, they have also proven to be successful at developing those talents into top players, which will now be the task of new boss Oliver Glasner.

Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are two examples of their brilliant recruitment, and they are hoping Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton will continue this run.

That said, there’s one player that stands out who has seen their market value increase since joining the club.

What Palace paid for Michael Olise

Prior to his move to Palace, Michael Olise was playing his football for Reading in the Championship, the club he made his professional debut at, which was in a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in 2019.

However, it would be two seasons later that he really started to show his class and immense quality, as over his first two campaigns, the winger made 23 appearances in the second division, picking up just one assist.

That said, during the 2020/21 he announced himself as one of the most exciting talents in England, boasting an incredible record of seven goals and 12 assists in 37 starts, playing as both an attacking midfielder and a winger.

The following summer, Patrick Vieira decided to splash £8m on the left-footed ace, in what has proved to be one of the best steals in recent Premier League history.

Michael Olise’s market value in 2024

Since arriving at the Eagles, Olise has continued to develop as a player, and despite the step up to the Premier League often being overwhelming, the now-22-year-old wasn’t fazed one bit.

The number seven had his minutes managed in the first season, starting just 12 games but playing 26 matches in the league, with a record of two goals and five assists.

Last season, his creativity really began to flourish, as he picked up 11 assists and played in all but one game in the top flight. Unfortunately, injuries have ruined this campaign for Olise, missing 13 games, but he’s started to develop his goal-scoring ability, netting six goals and providing three assists in just eight starts.

One game this season that sums up what Olise’s all about was against Brentford at home when the Eagles won 3-1, and the table below highlights why he’s now valued 650% more than what he cost the club, with recent reports indicating that he could fetch a fee of roughly £60m this summer.

Olise vs Brentford Stats Olise Minutes 94 Goals 2 Shots 6 Successful dribbles 5/6 Touches 90 Key passes 2 Clearances 4 Stats via Sofascore

The fact that Olise has added goals to his game now makes him “superb,” as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, while also putting him among the elite wingers who can both create and find the back of the net themselves.

The France U21 gem can also be a threat via his dribbling or his passing, which makes him extremely unpredictable and difficult to stop. His work rate is also unbelievable, and he is willing to get stuck in for his side, which just makes him even more valuable.

The signing of Olise will go down as one of the bargains of the past decade, especially if he continues to live up to his potential, and Palace will hope that they can unearth plenty more Olise-like talents in the future.