Having already signed Romain Esse, Crystal Palace have now reportedly submitted an opening bid to sign a defender who could be handed the eventual task of replacing Tyrick Mitchell.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have already completed one January swoop to sign young attacking midfielder Esse from Millwall and have already seemingly set their sights on further reinforcements. The former Championship star arrived for a reported £14.5m fee and could make his Premier League debut in the coming weeks under Oliver Glasner.

Welcoming the new signing, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club's official website: “We are delighted to welcome Romain to Crystal Palace, and we’re looking forward to working with him to continue his impressive progress to date.

“Romain is the type of player who gets crowds off their seats – the type of player long associated with South London and Crystal Palace Football Club – and everyone at the club is looking forward to watching him shine on the pitch, and fulfil his exciting potential.”

As one star arrives, however, Palace could be forced to replace another amid reports recently linking Manchester United with a move for Mitchell, who is out of contract in the summer.

In pursuit of a wing-back, the Red Devils could attempt to land a bargain deal as Crystal Palace struggle to agree a fresh deal with their defender in the closing months of his current contract. Set to lose Mitchell for free in the summer, the Eagles could act as soon as this month.

According to Fotospor, via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace submitted an opening bid worth €15m (£13m) to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf this month but have seen that offer rejected by Slavia Prague, who value their left-back at around €20m (£17m) this month.

"Dominant" Diouf could replace Mitchell

Although they reportedly saw their first offer turned down, Palace have still got just over a week to match Slavia Prague's £17m price tag for Diouf this month. All signs are pointing towards a player capable of becoming a top left-back at the same time that Mitchell's current direction is towards the exit door - handing Palace a simple answer to a pending problem.

The 20-year-old has impressed in the current campaign, especially going forward. In 28 appearances, Diouf has managed as many as nine goal involvements, having scored six and assisted another three, to highlight his standout attacking ability.

Earning plenty of praise as a result, analyst Rohit Kumaran described Diouf as "physically dominant" and a player with "quick feet" in his recent assessment of the rising star.

As Mitchell edges closer and closer to the exit door at Selhurst Park, Palace would be wise to keep their sights set on signing Diouf either this month or in the summer.