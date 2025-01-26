Crystal Palace have made a bid worth just over £10 million to sign a “complete package” player, according to a recent report.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have already been productive in this January transfer window, signing Romain Esse from Championship side Millwall, as they look to continue their charge up the Premier League table and move further away from the relegation zone.

There is just over a week remaining in this January transfer window, and the South Londoners have their eye on at least one more addition. It’s been reported that Palace have submitted an opening offer worth £13 million to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague, but this bid is short of what the Czech side wants, as they value the player at £17 million.

As well as looking at players who can improve their squad, Palace could also face the prospect of losing a key player, as it’s been reported that Manchester United are interested in signing left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

The defender is out of contract at Selhurst Park in the summer, and United are said to have made an enquiry over signing Mitchell. ESPN’s Rob Dawson has claimed that the Red Devils would try to do a deal for the defender this month rather than wait until the summer, but they are not alone in the pursuit, as Atlético Madrid and AC Milan are also interested in Mitchell.

Crystal Palace submit £10m+ bid to sign "complete package" ace

The Eagles will be hoping they can end this transfer window in a positive manner and sign a new player, and according to Gune Bakis relayed by Sport Witness, they plan to do just that, as Palace have made a €12m (£10.09m) bid to sign Batista Mendy from Trabzonspor.

Mendy has been a long-term target for the Premier League side, as Palace wanted to sign the midfielder during the summer transfer window. The interest hasn’t disappeared, and now they have tabled an offer to try and bring the defensive midfielder to Selhurst Park this month.

But Palace face stiff competition, as Ligue 1 side Rennes have also made an offer for Mendy, with their bid being worth €13 million. It is being claimed that Mendy is more interested in a move to France than England, as Rennes continues talks with Trabzonspor. But Rennes and Palace will both have to improve their offers if they are to sign the midfielder, as Trabzonspor want €15 million for the player, which is roughly £12 million.

Batista Mendy's 24/25 Süper Lig stats Apps 18 Starts 17 Minutes per game 87 Assists 2 Big chances created 1 Key passes 0.6 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per 90 4.7 Clearances per 90 1.7

Mendy, who has been dubbed a “complete package” in the media, would add more steel to Palace’s midfield and could be a perfect replacement for Adam Wharton, who remains on the sidelines through injury. As well as being a defensive midfielder by trade, Mendy also has the ability to drop into the centre of defence if needed, meaning he would be another viable option in that area of the pitch for Oliver Glasner if he needed cover.