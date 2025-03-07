With Will Hughes still on course to leave as a free agent this summer, Crystal Palace have reportedly turned their attention towards a young midfielder who could replace the former Watford man.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have been back to their best under Oliver Glasner in recent months and even find themselves in an FA Cup quarter-final as a result. One game away from Wembley and two games away from the chance to end Palace's search for their first major honour since 1994, Glasner is moving closer and closer to history at Selhurst Park.

Despite that potential history, it seems as though not everyone is keen to stick around. Now in March, Hughes is yet to sign a new contract in South London and remains on course to bow out at Selhurst Park when the summer arrives - leaving a gaping hole in Glasner's side in doing so.