Crystal Palace are interested in signing Crysencio Summerville before the summer transfer window closes on September 1st.

Is Crysencio Summerville joining Crystal Palace?

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Eagles are admirers of Summerville and are keen to explore the possibility of bringing him to Selhurst Park.

However, Palace needs to determine what Leeds United’s plans are for the winger ahead of the upcoming season.

The club’s frontline is looking slightly ropey as Wilfried Zaha rejected the hierarchy’s record £200k-per-week offering in favour of joining Galatasaray, whilst Michael Olise is being targeted by Chelsea Arsenal and Manchester City.

If Olise departed the South London outfit then Jordan Ayew would be the only recognised winger in the squad.

With the season now less than three weeks ago, Palace must get their act together and Summerville could be an important way to kickstart this.

How good is Crysencio Summerville?

Last season, in just 12 Premier League starts, the 21-year-old recorded six goal contributions, but was unable to prevent Leeds from suffering relegation.

All his goals appeared across four consecutive games in October and November, including late winners against Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Described as “exceptional” by Michael Owen, Summerville is obviously very talented but struggled in the latter stages of the season. In the final 19 games, the £15k-per-week livewire only managed one assist, but this was with just nine starts and three different managers.

The lack of stability didn’t award the forward the best opportunity to flourish, but at other levels, he has emphatically showcased his capabilities - in 30 appearances for the U21 side, he has recorded 26 goals and assists to show he is far superior to youth level.

If Palace accelerate their attempts to sign a young attacker in the Championship, this would mirror the same transfer path as Olise.

In 37 second-tier starts across the 2021-22 season, the Frenchman created 12 assists and scored seven times for Reading. Olise also averaged the most key passes in the squad (1.9) and this imperious earned him a move to Selhurst, where he has elevated his game to the next level.

In the last campaign, the tricky winger crafted 11 assists, which was the joint-fourth-highest tally in the division, ranking him ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jack Grealish.

This incredible statistic meant that Olise was named the Palace Players’ Player of the Season and became the club’s first asset to claim double-digit assists in a top-flight campaign.

He has enjoyed a phenomenal rise to prominence, which has led Chelsea and Man City to consider the activation of his £35m release clause.

The reigning European Champions are searching for a Riyad Mahrez replacement, whilst the Blues need more depth on the right-hand side of their frontline.

It would seem that an approach from either of these clubs would be difficult for Olise to reject, and his exit could pave the way for an exciting new chapter for Summerville.

A season at a sturdy mid-table team would give the Dutch more room to demonstrate his full potential and would often soften Olise’s possible departure.