In the search for more defensive reinforcements, Crystal Palace are exploring the chance of signing a player from a fellow London club…

What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Eagles have 'shown an interest' in signing Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

However, given Jurrien Timber’s devastating ACL injury, the right-back could be set for a more prominent role in the squad.

Would Takehiro Tomiyasu be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of £16m.

Upon his arrival, Mikel Arteta was extremely satisfied with the signing and said:

“Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball. He will be an important member of our squad.”

Since then, the 32-cap international has accumulated 55 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. In his debut year in the English capital, Tomiyasu made 20 Premier League starts, averaging 1.7 tackles per game, completing 60% of his dribbles, and winning 55% of his duels.

However, the £55k-per-week titan’s progress has been hampered by injury issues, having missed 23 games in two years due to separate knee and calf problems.

Tomiyasu is still highly regarded in the Arsenal dressing room, with teammate Ben White saying:

“Tomi is amazing. He’s always focused, it’s an honour to play next to him.

“Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games.”

White’s comments are supported by Tomiyasu’s quality in the defensive and offensive thirds. The former is showcased by his rank in the best 11% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles per 90, interceptions per 90, and aerials won per 90.

The Japan "warrior" - as he was once lauded by former teammate Mitchell Dijks - has also displayed he is technical and comfortable on the ball, sitting within the highest 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, as well as the best 21% for pass completion per 90 and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Ironically, the 24-year-old was sent off against Palace in Arsenal’s tense 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, but given the evidence above, he could be an incredibly useful asset for Roy Hodgson and could potentially form an eye-catching partnership on the right with Michael Olise.

The winger had been expected to join Chelsea, who looked to set to activate his £35m release clause, but Olise opted to sign a new £80k-per-week contract at Palace, keeping him at the club for another four years.

The joyous technician is of insurmountable importance to the South London outfit, as last term, he was the first Palace player to register 10 or more assists in a single top-flight campaign and became the youngster ever Premier League player to record three assists from open play in one match. As a result, he was named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season.

Given Tomiyasu’s defensive solidity and Olise’s attacking exuberance, they could be a highly effective combination.