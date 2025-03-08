A quick Crystal Palace gem is planning to leave Selhurst Park this summer after rejecting a new contract offer from the Eagles.

Crystal Palace push for Wembley as Freedman prepares for summer

Oliver Glasner’s side may well be set for an uneventful end to the Premier League season, however, Palace have their eyes on Wembley in the FA Cup.

After defeating Millwall last weekend, the Eagles have been drawn against Fulham in the quarter-finals, looking to make the last four and reach Wembley.

However, away from the pitch, sporting director Dougie Freedman appears to be working on potential signings ahead of the 2025/26 season.

One player who has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in recent days is Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce. Reports have claimed that Palace have offered Osayi-Samuel a £72,500-a-week contract to return to England, with the player on course to become a free agent in the summer.

Defender Konstantinos Koulierakis of Wolfsburg is also on Palace’s radar, and there could be a number of departures in the summer.