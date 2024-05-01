Crystal Palace are ready to back Oliver Glasner by reuniting him with another of his former players, according to reports coming out of Italy, following previous reports linking the Eagles with Daichi Kamada.

Eagles set for change this summer

Though it has been a happy start to his time in south London, Glasner and his Crystal Palace side are likely to see a significant overhaul ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off.

After steering the Eagles well clear of relegation trouble thanks to a burst of good form in recent weeks, Glasner appears to have bought the feel-good factor back to Selhurst Park, but it may not last.

That comes with plenty of Palace stars at risk of being poached this summer. Captain Marc Guehi is the latest to be linked with a move away from the club amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, and the England defender is down to the final two years of his contract.

Also thought to be of interest are attacking pair Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, both of whom have been subject to interest previously - Palace have slapped £60m price tags on the pair in a bid to preempt interest this summer.

Though they would receive mammoth fees, it does feel likely that the Eagles will lose at least one of their key trio before the new season kicks off, and they need to be able to build the rest of the side for when that happens.

Now, they have been linked with a cheap move that brings bags of experience.

Glasner pushing for deal

Now, reports coming out of Italy have linked Glasner with a reunion with one of his former players during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The player in question? Serbian defender Filip Kostic, who is currently with Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], he has been placed on the transfer list by the Old Lady, for whom he has started 25 Serie A games this season.

Priced at just €10m (£8.5m), Juventus are keen to be rid of him despite Kostic still having two years left to run on his £51k-per-week deal in Turin.

It is added that Crystal Palace are the main contenders for his signature as it stands, with the Eagles having "carried out surveys" on the possibility of adding the veteran to their ranks this summer.

Filip Kostic under Oliver Glasner Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 16 Minutes per goal contribution 168 Yellow cards 4

Tuttosport also states that Glasner's history with the player is "significant", with the pair having linked up to good effect at German side Eintracht Frankfurt - something which they claim could see the Austrian push his side to make the move happen before the new season.

Kostic was a favourite in Frankfurt, with former Frankfurt Sporting Director Fredi Bobic hailing him as an "extraordinary" player and a "top professional".

“He showcased his extraordinary qualities [at Stuttgart] and then at Hamburg.”

“He’s a quiet and reserved guy, works very hard in training and puts in extra running shifts. He’s a top professional.”

Kostic isn't the only former player Glasner has been linked with bringing to south London, with Daichi Kamada also reportedly on his radar as he looks set to become a free agent this summer.