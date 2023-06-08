Crystal Palace are interested in bringing former defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to the club, according to reports.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

While the Eagles figure out who will be in the managerial hot seat once the Premier League returns in August, with Roy Hodgson's future currently up in the air, the club have also got plenty of work cut out for them in the transfer market.

The future of Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha remains unclear, with the forward currently mulling over a £200k-a-week contract offer from the club, while drawing interest from elsewhere including a potential move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, where he would earn £45m over three years.

Other figures within the side, such as Jean-Philippe Mateta have also been linked with moves away from Palace, but the club are also currently looking at a number of potential incomings to strengthen the side following this season's 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma will join the side on a free transfer once his current AFC Bournemouth contract expires at the end of the month, while Flamengo forward Matheus Franca has been eyed as a potential Zaha replacement.

One deal the club's sporting director, Dougie Freedman and chairman Steve Parish are interested in, is a reunion with Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka, The Athletic has now reported.

Will Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejoin Crystal Palace?

While Palace are interested in bringing the 25-year-old "real monster" - as once hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - back to Selhurst Park but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would facilitate such a deal, with the defender enjoying a bit of a resurgence at Old Trafford towards the end of the season.

The Englishman left the Eagles for just under £50m in 2019 and has had an inconsistent career at United, with reports last year hinting at his future with the club coming to an end. Having rediscovered his form for Erik ten Hag's side, though, he'll likely want to keep ahold of the £100k-per-week defender, with the Red Devils' manager recently praising Wan-Bissaka for "improving a lot".

Having recently extended Joel Ward's and Nathaniel Clyne's time at Palace in the way of new contracts, the right-back position isn't a major priority for the club, but Wan-Bissaka would be a massive upgrade for the club, with his defensive numbers, including 2.1 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and an average WhoScored rating of 6.93 a game in the league dwarfing those of both Ward and Clyne.

Palace actively pursuing Wan-Bissaka seems unlikely at the moment, but the Eagles will certainly keep an eye out for any future developments on his time at Old Trafford.