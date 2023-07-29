Highlights

Crystal Palace are keen on bringing Southampton striker Che Adams to Selhurst Park this summer; however, journalist Dean Jones isn't 'convinced' by his capabilities as an 'out and out goalscorer' in the Premier League.

Which clubs are keen on Che Adams?

According to The Daily Mail, both Crystal Palace and Fulham have enquired about the possibility of signing Adams from Southampton this summer amid uncertainty over the future of the striker.

The Scotland international is keen to stay in the Premier League to boost his chances of being selected for the Tartan Army at EURO 2024 and Southampton are believed to be determined to recoup a fee of £15 million for him in the event of a departure.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth are also in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Adams is out of contract at Southampton next year and in addition to the aforementioned clubs, he is also garnering interest from Everton and foreign clubs. It is thought that sides from further afield could wait until January to try and land the £30k-a-week forward for free on a pre-contract arrangement.

Leicester-born Adams featured 35 times last term for Southampton, encompassing all competitions, registering ten goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is eyeing a swoop for Adams as he looks to strengthen his forward line at Turf Moor before the new season commences, TEAMtalk understands.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones isn't sure if Adams can guarantee a regular goal flow at Premier League level and thinks that interested parties may view him as more of a 'backup option'.

Jones stated: "If Che Adams is looking for a move away from Southampton, then I can totally see why clubs start to consider him as a backup option as a striker. I'm not convinced on the back of last season that you would be counting on him as your out-and-out goalscorer."

Who else is Roy Hodgson keen to add at Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson will be keen to add some quality reinforcements to his squad at Selhurst Park to ensure the Eagles find themselves in good shape for the start of the season.

Everton attacker Demarai Gray has cropped up on his radar and is reportedly open to leaving Goodison Park due to a lack of game time at the Toffees, according to The Daily Mail.

The outlet claim that Everton need to raise funds due to Financial Fair Play rules and would be willing to part ways with the Jamaica international for a fee in the region of £12 million.

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has emerged as a shock target for Crystal Palace and the Premier League champions would be open to selling the Spain international at a loss this window, as detailed by The Daily Star.

Globo via The Daily Mail cite that Crystal Palace have made 'proposals' to try and land Flamengo star Matheus Franca, who's valuation is set at around £22 million by his current employers.

Franca himself is open to the challenge of plying his trade in England, which has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League to his availability.