As the January transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Crystal Palace could yet add to the arrival of KRC Genk right-back Daniel Munoz with an attacking player who will hope to replace Wilfried Zaha. One key obstacle stands in the way of the Eagles' potential deal, however.

Crystal Palace transfer news

After welcoming Munoz for a reported £6.8m, Palace chairman Steve Parish said via BBC Sport: "We are delighted to welcome a player of Daniel's quality and character to the club. He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back. I am certain his ability, athleticism and tenacity will be a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season, and beyond."

Those at Selhurst Park may not be done there when it comes to incomings, however, even after finally confirming the arrival of Adam Wharton. Meanwhile, a further development has taken place in the Eagles' attempt to sign Maxwel Cornet from West Ham United. According to Ed Aarons, Crystal Palace have agreed terms over a potential loan deal for Cornet, but the move still hinges on whether the Hammers can find a replacement. The Guardian journalist posted the news on X, saying:

With that said it could be a busy final few hours in London for all involved. West Ham could yet find their replacement, which would then allow their Premier League counterparts to get their man before the transfer window slams shut. That said, the player has been named on the bench as they host Bournemouth tonight, so the Irons have clearly had no indication that a deal is likely to go through just yet.

"Quality" Cornet needs fresh start

The fact that Cornet could now complete a move away before the end of the window says it all about just how disappointing his West Ham spell has been. Arriving at the London Stadium for a reported £17.5m in 2022, the winger was at the centre of praise from an optimistic David Moyes, who said via Sky Sports: "We are delighted to welcome Maxwel to West Ham United. He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

"He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham. We look forward to bringing Maxwel into the group and wish him all the best in his career with us."

Things just haven't worked out, however, with Cornet's stats reflecting that. The former Burnley man has scored just one goal and assisted a further six in 31 appearances for the Hammers after having a hand in 11 goals in 29 games for Burnley a season before the move. Now, in need of a career revival, Cornet could turn to Crystal Palace, who could help the winger finally rediscover his best form.