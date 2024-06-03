After guiding Crystal Palace to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League last campaign, it looks like Oliver Glasner is set to receive a significant vote of confidence in the transfer market this summer.

Palace look to build upon strong end to the season

If Glasner's target was to steer Palace away from relegation, it is safe to say that the Austrian has fulfilled this brief and then some. Winning seven of his thirteen league games in charge, the South London outfit have picked up significant scalps against Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

After achieving their first top half finish in almost a decade, it is clear that Steve Parish is eager to bolster his side and push for European football next season. The top priority for the Eagles will be to keep existing stars at the club with the 21 goal combination of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze both attracting interest from top six sides.

As far as incomings are concerned, Parish and co appear hungry to replicate the exceptional business that saw Adam Wharton move to Palace and immediately hit the ground running. Dipping into the Championship market once again, The Eagles are reportedly interested in a move for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

With opening the chequebook and spending big far from Parish's ethos, Palace have made significant steps towards signing one of this summer's most talented free agents.

Palace two steps away from getting deal over the line

As first reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Palace are finalising the last steps in their pursuit of Daichi Kamada. According to Romano all that remains is for the Japanese international to pass a medical and for the contracts to be exchanged.

This deal would represent a major coup for Palace with the 27-year-old not short of suitors since his intentions to leave Lazio became known at the end of last season. Kamada previously played under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, with Romano stating that the Austrian pushed heavily for a deal to happen.

Despite managing just two goals during his time in Italy, Kamada's impressive 40 goal spell at Frankfurt suggests that a reunion with Glasner could be just what the Japan international needs to get his career back on track. The 27-year-old was a key part of the Austrian's Frankfurt squad that won the Europa League back in 2022.

An attacking midfielder who is happy playing anywhere across the forward line, Kamada would be an excellent deputy to Eze and Olise as well as more than capable of stepping up if one or both end up departing this summer. With the future of Palace's two stars looking uncertain, getting a proven replacement in now would be a wise move from those at the top of the club.

Currently commanding a wage of £63,000 per week, managing to get Kamada on a free would be the latest in a long line of shrewd deals carried out under Parish's supervision.