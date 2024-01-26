Crystal Palace have submitted an offer to sign a new player as Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman eye a late double move in the January transfer window.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace future

Most of the speculation at Selhurst Park this month has been regarding the future of manager Roy Hodgson following a woeful run of form for the Eagles. Palace have won just once in their last 12 matches, and after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Arsenal last time out, there were rumours of a change in the dugout.

Steve Cooper and Julen Lopetegui were just two managers under consideration by Parish and Freedman, but it looks as if Hodgson will remain in the hot seat for the clash with Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Therefore, the club’s attention over the coming days could be on some new arrivals to bolster Hodgson’s squad, and Palace have made their move for one specific target.

Crystal Palace make Adam Wharton bid

According to The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, Palace are pushing for a double signing in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton and Genk right-back Daniel Munoz.

When it comes to the former, the Eagles have made an £18.5m offer for the England U20 international, although it has been rejected by Blackburn, who are holding out for at least £20m.

Palace are still pushing to sign the 19-year-old, though, and alongside Wharton and Munoz, are also exploring the striker market with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future still uncertain, amid links to Chelsea's Armando Broja.

Wharton has been a regular for Blackburn this season, turning out on 29 occasions in all competitions, mainly in a defensive midfield role.

Adam Wharton's strengths Adam Wharton's weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Key passes Taking set-pieces Ball interception

The highly-rated youngster penned a new long-term contract at Ewood Park last month and came in for plenty of praise from manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who described the midfielder as a “Champions League level” player on the ball.

“I saw the quality on the ball. He can do things that nobody sees before, he can play passes under pressure, he can play one-touch and he has great vision. I think he’s stepping up to another level from the start of this season.

“On the ball, he’s Champions League level, I’ve said that many times. I’ve played there and coached enough at Champions League level and I should know that. I think he’s learning a lot off the ball and is improving a lot. He’s still a young boy who needs to learn a lot but he’s improving really well.

“He’s a good boy and someone who the Academy have worked with, so it’s great for the community to have one of the local boys signing a new deal and playing the way he is.

“He also has weaknesses that we’re working on and he’s improving all the time. You can always work on becoming better. There’s still plenty to come.”