Crystal Palace have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams, as they look to add to their attacking options amid the start of the Premier League season.

Despite losing Wilfried Zaha this summer, Palace have welcomed just two reinforcements, with those being central midfielder Jefferson Lerma and attacking midfielder Matheus Franca.

What's the latest on Che Adams to Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson could yet see his attacking options boosted in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, however. According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are set to submit a £10m bid for Southampton striker Che Adams, and are reportedly willing to double the Scotland international's wages.

Adams has got off to a lightening quick start for the Saints in the Championship, scoring two goals in as many games to help his side to a win and a draw to open the season.

If Palace were to double his wages, then Adams could be earning around £60k a week in what will be a tempting offer for the forward. It may come down to just how much the Premier League side are willing to bid, though, as Southampton look for their valuation to be met.

When it comes to personal terms, the Eagles are at least helped by the fact that Adams shares an agent with Marc Guehi.

Should Crystal Palace sign Che Adams?

After losing Zaha, Palace are in desperate need of a new talisman, possibly making Adams a priority in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. Last season, Palace's top goal scorer was attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze with 10 goals, highlighting how blunt Hodgson's side were at times.

Adams, as Southampton suffered the heartbreak of relegation, also managed to find the back of the net on 10 ocassions. With that said, Palace fans may be dreaming of the partnership that the forward can form with Eze if he makes the move.

When compared to Palace's current forward, Odsonne Edouard, too, Adams stands out. Crucially, according to FBref, Adams enjoyed a better take-on success than Edouard last season, which could hand Hodgson's side a much-needed ball carrier to replace Zaha's ability.

At his best, too, the forward has attracted some high praise, with former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saying, via The Daily Echo:

“He is a guy who is one day a little bit frustrated when he sees he doesn’t play but then when the game comes, he shows up immediately and this is fantastic.

“That’s why we brought him here."

Everything points towards a player who is Premier League quality, and Crystal Palace could help ensure his return to the top flight in the coming weeks.

The Eagles got their season off to a perfect start against newly-promoted Sheffield United, as Edouard found the winning goal just after the break. If they can now add Adams to their side, then Palace may well be in good stead to avoid relegation once more.

As the transfer window approaches its end in the next few weeks, the Saints striker's potential deal with Palace will certainly be one to keep an eye on.