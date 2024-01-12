Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Sunderland star Jack Clarke this month, and there has now been a Selhurst Park development.

Crystal Palace linked with new attacker

The Eagles have struggled for goals under Roy Hodgson so far this season, scoring just 22 times with only Burnley (20) and Sheffield United (15) netting fewer in 20 Premier League games.

As a result, the club, and by extension chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman, appear to be on the hunt for a new attacking addition during the January transfer window.

Names with Premier League experience have been floated around in West Ham’ Danny Ings and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah. The Hammers are currently reluctant to let Ings go due to injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowe, whereas Arsenal have turned down a loan-to-buy offer from Palace for Nketiah.

Clarke, primarily a winger, is another name who has been linked with a move to London, and it appears as if Palace have made their first move for the Championship star.

According to a new report by Football Insider, Crystal Palace have made contact with Sunderland by registering their interest in a move for Clarke.

However, the Eagles aren’t the only side to have done so, with rivals Brentford and West Ham also doing the same. The report adds that the Black Cats value Clarke up to £20m and the player himself is concerned about joining a Premier League club in the capital following his wretched spell at Tottenham.

Things didn’t work out for Clarke at Spurs previously after moving from Leeds United back in 2019, with the winger making just four senior appearances for the club before being sold to Sunderland in 2022.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength at The Stadium of Light, though, and has already enjoyed a career-best season in front of goal in 2023/24.

Jack Clarke Championship stats in 2023/24 Appearances 26 Goals 12 Assists 2

As a result, he has been praised heavily in the media, including by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who called Clarke a “super talent” earlier this season following a win over Blackburn Rovers.

“He was amazing tonight. Scored two great goals, earned the penalty, he stuck it away, which shows the confidence level he’s got to stand up and take the penalty, and the composure for his second goal.

“But not just the goal. The more the game went on, the more this team knows to give it to Clarke who can run it 40 yards up the pitch, he can cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot. He’s a super talent, he’s a great kid and I don’t apologise for shouting at him and telling him he has to work hard because all the best players work harder than anybody else and their talent shines through.”