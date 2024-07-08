With the wounds still fresh from Michael Olise's departure from Crystal Palace, the club are already looking for the Frenchman's replacement at Selhurst Park.

Olise alternatives at the top of Parish's to-do-list

Whilst the loss of Olise will be a significant blow to Oliver Glasner's side, the £50 million fee received will give the Eagles a much-needed boost in the transfer market. With Steve Parish now in a position to open his chequebook this summer, Palace have already been linked with a number of highly-rated wingers.

Jaden Philogene has been the name most prominently linked with the vacancy in Palace's wide areas with the Hull City star eager for a move to the Premier League this summer. It has been reported that the Eagles have already submitted a bid for the England under 21s ace.

The Championship is clearly the market of choice for Palace as they are also interested in deals for Sunderland talents Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham. Whilst the latter is more of a central midfielder than a wide man, there is no doubt that Clarke would be an exciting addition for Olise in Glasner's side.

With a new winger the top priority for Palace, it appears that the club are interested in a player with no shortage of experience in England.

Palace set to make a surprise move for Sarr

As reported by Give Me Sport, journalist Alan Nixon is claiming that Palace are ready to make a "dramatic" move to sign former Watford star Ismaila Sarr. The South London outfit have reportedly been interested in a move for the Senegalese winger for many years with Parish and Co viewing this summer as the best time to finally pull the trigger on a deal.

Currently playing at Marseille, Nixon reports that the French outfit would want a fee in the region of £20 million in order to part ways with Sarr this summer. The 26-year-old has struggled for form following his July 2023 move to the South of France with the most recent campaign seeing the winger score just three league goals.

Despite his recent issues, there is no doubt that Sarr would still be a quality acquisition for the Eagles. The winger would arrive at Selhurst Park with no shortage of experience in England thanks to his 131 appearances for Watford.

The Senegalese attacker contributed 34 goals and 22 assists during his time with the Hornets, establishing himself as one of Watford's star players.

A November 2021 interview saw former Watford boss Claudio Ranieri sing the praises of the 26-year-old, saying of Sarr: “For me he is a diamond. He is a diamond and I have to work with him in every direction. I think he can achieve very big things.

“When I worked in France I was told there are so many diamonds there but it is important to work with the general football philosophy that is in Europe. Ismaila is one of the players who can decide – in any moment – the match"

Whilst the loss of Olise will be a significant blow to the Palace faithful, there are few better replacements on the market than Sarr when it comes to replicating his unpredictable flair on the flanks.