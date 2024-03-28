Crystal Palace are "confident" of securing an early move for a £20,000-a-week player ahead of the summer, according to a new report.

Crystal Palace transfer rumours

The Eagles arguably aren’t safe from Premier League relegation just yet, with Oliver Glasner’s side eight points clear of the drop zone with 10 games remaining.

Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (A) March 30th Bournemouth (A) April 2nd Man City (H) April 6th Liverpool (A) April 14th West Ham (H) April 20th

A crucial trip to 18th-placed Nottingham Forest is next on the agenda for Palace, however, it does look as if preparations are being made behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window.

It will be the first chance for Glasner to put his mark on his squad by bringing in some new players, and there have been a number of rumours in recent weeks.

In attack, it is believed that Palace are readying an offer to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah but could face competition from Brentford and Wolves.

Related Crystal Palace hit the jackpot on ace who's worth more than Wharton The talented Palace star has seen his value rapidly rise over the last few years.

Meanwhile, full-back Lewis Hall, currently on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea, could also be one to watch heading into the 2024/25 season. Another full-back linked with Palace has been West Ham defender Ben Johnson, and a promising new update has now emerged.

There were reports last week that Crystal Palace were in advanced talks with Johnson over a move to Selhurst Park. The £20,000-a-week defender is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there has been a new update.

According to GiveMeSport, Palace are now “confident” of signing Johnson for free and would be shocked if he was playing his football elsewhere in 2024/25.

The report adds that Johnson is close to becoming the first signing of the Glasner era, with Palace ‘on the verge of striking an agreement’. A ‘deal has been in the works for a number of months’, however, West Ham ‘are still desperate to convince him to sign fresh terms’.

The 24-year-old has highlighted his versatility this season, turning out all across the backline and even higher up the pitch in 19 appearances under David Moyes.

Ben Johnson's career stats by position Appearances Right-back 88 Left-back 27 Centre-back 16 Right midfield 15 Left midfield 8 Defensive midfield 4 Centre midfield 3

That could come in handy at Selhurst Park under Glasner, and Johnson has also been praised by former West Ham coach Stuart Pearce, who said about the defender: "He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with.

"We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."