Crystal Palace are interested in signing a new Premier League player who has enjoyed success against the Eagles in the past, according to Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace January rumours

Roy Hodgson has guided the Eagles to five top-flight wins this season, with Palace currently finding themselves six points clear of the relegation zone. A much-needed 3-1 win over Brentford brought an end to 2023, and with the January transfer window now open, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman have the chance to bolster the Palace squad for the second half of the season.

Hodgson admitted last month that winter window additions could be on the cards, with those behind the scenes seeing how the squad has been depleted due to injury.

“I would think perhaps we are in that position a bit more than some other clubs. But in terms of the work that goes on behind the scenes, which is orchestrated by Doug Freedman, and lots of people are scouting, and by Steve Parish himself, that's definitely an ongoing process.

“I know that the people in that position would like in January to provide some sort of reinforcements because they've seen how the squad has been depleted."

Reports have claimed that Palace would like to sign a new central midfielder and left-back before the month is out, and in attack, a new target has merged in West Ham’s Danny Ings.

Crystal Palace eyeing Danny Ings move

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are keen on signing Ings from West Ham this month. Wolves are also credited with an interest, whereas Southampton looked at a deal but Ings would prefer to stay in the top flight. However, they add that due to the Hammers’ injury issues in the final third to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, a transfer is looking unlikely at this stage.

With Antonio and Bowen out, Ings is currently the only available senior centre-forward available to David Moyes, with teenager Divin Muamba also on the books.

Therefore, should a move to Selhurst Park materialise, Palace may need to wait until the Hammers bring in an attacker of their own, meaning a move across London could happen later in the month.

If it does happen, the 31-year-old, who has been labelled as “clinical” in the media, could be a shrewd addition who would offer Hodgson’s side plenty of top-flight experience.

Ings may have played just 423 minutes of football this season, failing to score or provide an assist, but he has netted 70 times in 215 Premier League fixtures, five of which have come against Palace.

Danny Ings record vs Crystal Palace Appearances 13 Wins 4 Goals 5

A move for the Englishman could therefore be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, but Parish and Freedman may need to play the waiting game for now.