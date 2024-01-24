Crystal Palace have seemingly made a move to win the race for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, according to reports.

Crystal Palace form under Hodgson

The Eagles are in a woeful run of form under Roy Hodgson, winning just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. As a result, Hodgson’s future has been placed in doubt, with the likes of Steve Cooper and Julen Lopetegui named as possible replacements for the current Palace boss.

A change in the dugout could help turn the club’s fortunes around, however, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman also have the January transfer window to add quality to the squad.

A new attacker at Selhurst Park has been linked this month, with an offer made for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, whereas FC Krasnodar’s Jhon Cordoba and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke have also been mooted as targets. Broja appears to be another target, with a new update now emerging.

According to HITC, Crystal Palace have made contact with Chelsea by expressing their interest in a deal for Broja. The Eagles aren’t alone, though, as Fulham, West Ham and Wolves have also done the same.

The report adds that Chelsea are ready to part ways with the forward before the end of the January transfer window and want at least £35m for his services. Another way the Blues are open to doing business is a loan with an obligation to buy.

The 22-year-old has only scored three goals in all competitions since the beginning of the 2022/23 season but has been limited to starts at Stamford Bridge.

Armando Broja senior stats Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 36 3 2 Southampton 38 9 1 Vitesse 34 11 3

Broja has been praised in the past by former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard, who saw the forward up close during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s a very nice, very good lad and a very talented young boy. ‘He came into us at the start of the Covid times, trained with us and showed the attributes that I think you’re seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths in a Southampton team playing very well.”

Meanwhile, Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also hailed Broja in the past, labelling his attributes back in 2022, saying:

Therefore, securing the services of someone like Broja ahead of the likes of Fulham, Wst Ham and Wolves could be just what the Eagles need for the remainder of the season and in the long run, making this one to keep an eye on.