Crystal Palace have made a verbal offer to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi and these next few days could be "decisive", according to reports.

Who will Crystal Palace sign?

It was a mixed 2022/2023 Premier League campaign for the Eagles, with relegation comfortably avoided but little progress made in terms of mixing it with England's elite.

Palace also sacked former manager Patrick Vieira with the Frenchman leading them into dangerous territory at the time, leaving them to turn to fan and club favourite Roy Hodgson.

After he guided them to safety, the Eagles saw fit to award Hodgson with the permanent job for next season, and a top half finish is now being targeted.

"I know what a fantastic squad we have here," Hodgson said a fortnight ago (via the BBC).

"It's a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"I have spoken with the chairman [Steve Parish] at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

"As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out."

To strengthen further this summer will be imperative to that ambitious goal, with Jefferson Lerma already making the move to Selhurst Park on a free transfer.

Palace have been linked with a succession of more signings, including Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, AC Milan's Charles De Ketelaere, Netherlands international Donny va de Beek and Torino defender Perr Schurrs recently (footballtransfers).

However, after the departure of star forward Wilfried Zaha, it's perhaps most important they add quality to their attacking ranks.

As such, the south Londoners have been linked with red-hot Ligue 1 striker Wahi, with reliable French newspaper L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) revealing as much.

According to the paper, Palace have made a verbal offer for the 20-year-old, with Hodgson's side having "invited themselves to the talks".

As well as them, it is believed La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have done the same, and these next few days could be "decisive" in determining Wahi's future.

The forward remains on holiday at this moment in time, but according to L'Equipe, he hopes to return and start training with his "new club" - whoever that may be.

How good is Elye Wahi?

Montpellier's star player bagged a brilliant 19 goals and five assists in the league alone last season, ranking as one of their best-performers per 90 in the process according to WhoScored.

Wahi was a consistent threat in the final third and that is exactly what Palace need if they're to achieve their goal of a top half finish next season.

The young attacker has also been praised by members of the media for his displays across the channel.

"If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos on Twitter.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."