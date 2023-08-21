Highlights

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Crystal Palace's pursuit of forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian forward looks set to depart Elland Road this summer.

What is the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

The Eagles were handed a major boost in this transfer window this week.

French forward Michael Olise penned a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park after plenty of speculation around his future. It was reported that Chelsea had activated the £35m release clause in his contract and were discussing personal terms with the forward, however, Palace were reportedly angry with Chelsea for what they perceived was an illegal approach and threatened to go to tribunal, which lead to the move collapsing.

Keeping Olise at the club is a big thing for the Eagles as they have already lost club legend Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer to Galatasaray, and having to replace both of their starting wingers would've been an incredibly difficult task.

The side have already brought in one potential replacement, with 19-year-old Matheus Franca arriving from Flamengo on a five-year contract for a reported £26m fee. Despite the signing of the promising Brazilian, Crystal Palace are still in the market for more attacking reinforcements.

One such option is Leeds United forward Gnonto. The Italian who joined Leeds last summer is doing everything he can to push through a move to Everton, who have seen two bids rejected for the Italian international, with the most recent bid being worth £25m plus bonuses and a sell-on clause. Leeds continue to insist that he is not for sale, despite the forwards recent written transfer request, and the Toffees are preparing a new bid. Crystal Palace had an interest in the attacker earlier in the summer, and they may reignite their interest in the forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has revealed the reasons behind the failed Olise transfer, as well as stating that Gnonto could prefer a move to Selhurst Park over Goodison Park:

He said: "The Olise situation had really rattled Palace and they were trying to stick up for themselves as they and other clubs of that size feel that sometimes it becomes a bit impossible to compete in the market at the best of times, as they fight to keep their best assets. I do admire Palace’s stance for looking into the tapping up stuff - they genuinely feel this has been out of hand compared to other pursuits. I know there is this narrative that ‘everyone gets tapped up these days’ but I have heard a version of what happened here and if it’s true then I do understand why Palace are annoyed.

Gnonto is still looking for a new club and I think he would feel more comfortable going to Crystal Palace than Everton in terms of long-term Premier League status so that could become one to look out for. He has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but there’s not much in it and it’s still Everton most keen. In a similar way there are players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Demarai Gray that are looking for new clubs, both have been pursued by Fulham, and I think Palace will at least be exploring those avenues."

What next for Crystal Palace this window?

Despite managing to hold onto Olise, the side are bracing for interest in another one of their stars.

Malian midfielder Cheick Doucoure is a key target of Liverpool this summer after the club missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. According to the Evening Standard, Crystal Palace want to keep the midfielder who was last season's Crystal Palace Fans Player of the Year, and value the former RC Lens player at £70m amidst interest from the Reds as well as French giants Paris Saint-Germain, which would be a £49m profit on the player after just one season at the club.