Crystal Palace enjoyed a solid start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, defeating Sheffield United 1-0 as Roy Hodgson looks to build on a decent finish to last term.

The Eagles lost just twice in their final ten games during 2022/23, and it looks as though this momentum has carried through into the new campaign, giving Hodgson a wonderful platform to build on.

The club have made just two signings however and if a top-half finish is to be achieved, the veteran Englishman will be looking to secure a few more deals across the next week or so.

Could a move for a current Premier League defender be the catalyst for a productive end to the summer transfer window?

Are Crystal Palace interested in Djed Spence?

According to Football League World, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to send out right-back Djed Spence on loan for the duration of the season.

Palace and Southampton are keen on securing a deal for the former Middlesbrough gem and with the promise of top-flight football, surely the London side hold an advantage over the Championship outfit.

His £20m move to Spurs has been a disaster, making just six appearances across all competitions and a fresh start for a team who could potentially challenge for a top-half finish would work wonders for his confidence.

How good is Djed Spence?

The 23-year-old enjoyed arguably the best football of his career during the 2021/22 season as he starred for Nottingham Forest during a season-long loan.

He ranked third for successful dribbles per game (1.8) and fifth for big chances created (six) across the whole squad, showcasing how effective he was at going forward from the defence and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Forest won promotion that season and Spence was a key feature in the team and there is no doubt he could thrive at Palace.

Indeed, he could even be Hodgson’s next Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Spence is statistically similar to the former Palace starlet according to FBref.

Across the big five European leagues, the Spurs defender ranks in the top 8% for pass completion percentage, progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, again demonstrating his wonderful attacking talents.

The United defender doesn’t rank quite as highly as the 23-year-old, but still features in the top 15% for pass completion percentage per 90 and is within the top 25% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

Wan-Bissaka has always been exceptional defensively, ranking in the top 8% of full-backs in Europe for interceptions per 90 (1.56), but that is an area where Spence thrives too, ranking as he did in the best 14% of full-backs in his triumphant Championship season for the same metric, although he actually made more per 90 minutes; 1.64.

The Englishman enjoyed an excellent spell coming through the ranks at Palace before sealing a £50m move to the Old Trafford side four years ago.

He eventually made 46 appearances for the Eagles before securing them a major financial boost.

Spence could bring something different to the Palace defence, and he was previously lauded by Ian Wright, himself a former Crystal Palace icon, following Forest’s win over Arsenal in 2022.

He said: “That was one of the best right-back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.

"But I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time.”

If the 6-foot gem can rediscover the form he displayed during his season in Nottingham, then Hodgson could secure himself a player with boundless talent and one who is similar to a former right-back that shone during his spell at Selhurst Park.