Even after keeping hold of Michael Olise, who penned a new deal at the club, Crystal Palace are still seeking attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The London club are yet to replace Wilfried Zaha, who left as a free agent at the end of last season, before joining Galatasaray. As the season gets up and running, the Eagles have reportedly turned to Sporting CP and Issahaku Fatawu to potentially solve that problem.

What's the latest on Issahaku Fatawu to Crystal Palace?

According to A Bola, via Sport Witness, Palace have already seen an €10m (£9m) bid rejected for winger Fatawu, with Sporting valuing their young winger at €15m (£13m), plus a 20% sell-on clause.

Given that Fatawu originally signed a contract which included a reported release clause of €60m (£50m), clubs could still consider Sporting's current price an incredible bargain. As things stand, if the reports are to be believed, Palace are just €5m (£4m) short of the winger's valuation, potentially making the deal doable and "negotiations" remain "ongoing".

From the player's perspective, as per A Bola, he is comfortable staying at Sporting even though he is not currently in the plans of manager Ruben Amorim.

Palace could still convince Fatawu, but with the transfer window slamming shut in just under two weeks, the London club may need to act fast.

Should Crystal Palace sign Issahaku Fatawu?

A deal for Fatawu doesn't come without its risks, considering that he has failed to impress enough at Sporting since making the move to Portugal. Nonetheless, it is arguably a risk that is worth taking for Palace, who could help the 19-year-old realise his potential.

Prior to his move to Sporting, the winger attracted plenty of praise, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saying: "Issahaku Abdul Fatawu would be an amazing signing for ANY top European academy. 17 years of age. Top prospect."

Kulig also went onto say: "I watch or maybe try to watch every AFCON U17/U20 but it's very rare that a player like Fatawu makes an impression like that. Rough diamond. Enormous potential."

With that said, Fatawu could be an ideal Zaha replacement at Selhurst Park this summer. Statistically speaking, too, the teenager has shown more than enough potential in limited minutes for Sporting's first-team.

According to FBref, in barely the total minutes of two full games, Fatawu made eight progressive carries and completed four progressive passes, whilst also completing six take-ons. The numbers suggest that Palace are targeting a player simply waiting to burst into life.

The London club could do with reinforcements, that's for sure, having signed just two players this summer, in the form of Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca. Keeping hold of Olise will be seen as a major positive, but whether the Frenchman is enough to keep Palace afloat remains to be seen this season.

Roy Hodgson's side got off to an ideal start, even without a busy summer, by defeating newly-promoted Sheffield United 1-0. They will hope that the result is the start of a solid run of form to get the season underway, with or without Fatawu.