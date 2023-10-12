Since losing Wilfred Zaha following the expiry of his contract, Crystal Palace have done well to remain on course for another solid mid-table finish under Roy Hodgson. They are still lacking an attacking spark at times, however, with just seven goals in eight games representing their struggles. Putting that number into context, only Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town have scored less so far in the Premier League so far this season.

The next two transfer windows could help solve their problem, however, with one particular Championship star linked with a move to Selhurst Park, and he would certainly provide Hodgson's side with a boost going forward.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Zaha's exit stole the headlines during the summer transfer window regarding Crystal Palace, but the Eagles still welcomed some exciting new faces. The likes of Dean Henderson and Matheus Franca came through the door hoping to ensure that Palace once again secure their top flight status with relative ease, and also inject some long-term potential into what was once an ageing squad.

Palace are screaming out for some excitement at Selhurst Park to replace Zaha's flair, and that's where one potential January reinforcement could come into play. The latest Jonathan Rowe transfer news has claimed that Palace are among the clubs interested in making a move for the Norwich City winger - an added bonus in any possible negotiations is the fact that Rowe's agent is the same as Sam Johnstone and Jeffrey Schlupp.

If Palace are to land the 20-year-old's signature, they will have to fight off reported interest from Brentford, Aston Villa, Burnley, and Sheffield United, in what is becoming a busy race. Norwich, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to secure Rowe's future at Carrow Road, keeping hold of one of their star men in the process. When both the January transfer window and summer transfer windows arrive, the young wide player certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.

How has Jonathan Rowe performed this season?

At just 20-years-old, Rowe's goals this season are helping him to become the main man for the Canaries, who will be desperate to keep hold of their red-hot goalscorer. In total, the winger has scored seven times and provided a further two in just 13 games in all competitions. If he was at Palace this season, then he would be their top goalscorer, proving just how fast he has got going in the current campaign.

His performances have resulted in deserved praise, including from Norwich manager David Wagner, who spoke about Rowe's England U21 call-up, saying, in part, via The Eastern Daily Press: “But he's a good character, he knows that he deserves the praise which he gets, but he knows as well that he had to work very hard for it and the most important thing is he knows if he only continues what he has done so far, this will not be enough for the future.

"He now has to have the moments where you have to invest more and he will do so. Hopefully he stays healthy. We can be very, very happy that he is in our team."